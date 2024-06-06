Drinks and delicacies aplenty as Shujaa honoured as heroes (PHOTOS)

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6 – It was an evening to remember as the national men’s rugby sevens team were treated to a dinner reception at the Weston Hotel in Nairobi on Wednesday.

The team gave Kenya the best Madaraka Day gift on Sunday when they beat Germany 33-15 to qualify for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series — almost a year after they were relegated from the same level of competition. Shujaa coach Kevin ‘Bling’ Wambua leads Sports CS Ababu Namwamba in a dance during the dinner reception at Weston Hotel. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Food and drinks were in plenty, complemented by songs, dance and laughter.

It was a carnival atmosphere spiced up by Kayamba Afrika band who were joined at the podium by Shujaa players and technical bench for a jig. Shujaa’s Samuel Asati leads teammates in celebration. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba arrived a few minutes past 6:30 pm and the party atmosphere reached a crescendo as he joined the dance train. Shujaa’s George ‘Japolo’ Ooro dances with coach Kevin ‘Bling’ Wambua. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The party fever was clearly palpable around the room as everyone shook ‘what their mama gave them’ in response to the tunes belted out by Kayamba Afrika.

It was no doubt an energy-sapping but enjoyable exercise as everyone resumed their seats.

Speeches were kept at a minimum as mouths were reserved for munching and ingesting of food.

For anyone familiar with rugby players and their ravenous appetite, it was indeed bound to be a feast. Shujaa co-captains Tony Omondi and Vincent Onyala serve dinner. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chair Alexander Mutai serves food. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Whoever took to the podium to say a word or two essentially captured the mood of the night — that this was one of the few moments we are proud to be Kenyans. Sports CS Ababu Namwamba and Shujaa’s Samuel Asati serve dinner. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

From Shujaa coach Kevin ‘Bling’ Wambua to Sports Principal Secretary Peter Tum, every speaker waxed lyrical on how the 13 heroic men have restored the pride of a nation that only a year earlier had their heads bowed down in shame after relegation from the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Namwamba’s speech was the crowning moment, punctuated by a toss to the boys who had brought glory to Kenya and cemented the country’s status as one of the best teams in rugby 7s. Sports CS Ababu Namwamba leads a toast for the national men’s rugby 7s team. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

An award of Ksh 5.7 million — in which everyone will get Ksh 300,000 — was more than a thank you to Shujaa for their hard work and how far they have come since Wambua took the reins in August last year. Sports CS Ababu Namwamba presents a dummy cheque of Ksh 5.7 million to Shujaa. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

The fireworks and the confetti that accompanied the award of the cheque was an ode to Shujaa’s bravery and liveliness at the Madrid Promotion playoffs where they had to get past Samoa, Chile and Germany to reclaim their core status.

Music continued to play even after the official event came to a close with the players and technical bench mingling freely with those who had come to celebrate them.

As they embark on preparations for the Olympics in Paris, this red carpet reception and cash award was the perfect incentive for their medal pursuit at this summer’s quadrennial games.