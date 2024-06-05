Italy’s Napoli appoint former Chelsea, Spurs boss Conte as new manager - Capital Sports
Antonio Conte. Photo/AFP

Football

Italy’s Napoli appoint former Chelsea, Spurs boss Conte as new manager

Published

MILAN, Italy, Jun 5 – Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has been appointed the new boss of Napoli on a three-year deal.

The 54-year-old has not managed since he left Spurs by mutual consent in March 2023 after 16 months in charge.

Despite a disappointing time in North London, Conte has had a decorated coaching career after winning the Premier League in his first season at Chelsea (2016-17) and the FA Cup in his second before being sacked in 2018.

“Napoli is a place of global importance. I am happy and excited at the idea of ​​sitting on the blue bench,” Conte said.

“I can certainly promise one thing, I will do my utmost for the growth of the team and the club. My commitment, together with that of my staff, it will be total.”

