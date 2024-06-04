Teargas and a Sh42mn watch: How Spurs’ Malian midfielder was robbed in France - Capital Sports
Bissouma
Bissouma
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma.

Football

Teargas and a Sh42mn watch: How Spurs’ Malian midfielder was robbed in France

Published

PARIS, France, Jun 4 – Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma was robbed of his luxury watch by two assailants on Sunday.

The Mali international, 27, was with his wife outside a hotel in Cannes on the French Riviera when the mugging occurred at around 04:00 local time.

Bissouma was returning to his hotel when two hooded men attacked him with tear gas and took his watch worth 300,000 euros (Sh42.7mn) before fleeing, his lawyer Bastien Caire confirmed following media reports.

Caire declined to comment further while an investigation is ongoing.

In a statement, Tottenham said: “We are aware of the incident that took place and we will continue to check on the welfare of Yves and his family.”

Bissouma joined Spurs from Brighton for £25m plus add-ons in the summer of 2022.

He made 28 appearances for the club last season, when they finished fifth in the Premier League and qualified for the Europa League.

