Burundi’s Nahimana Confident Ahead of World Cup Qualifier Clash with Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 – Kenya will host Burundi in a 2026 World Cup Qualifier match on June 7 at the Bingu National Stadium in Malawi.

Kenya’s Hosting Dilemma

The match would have been played in Nairobi, but Kenya doesn’t have a FIFA-accredited stadium at the moment.

Both countries have already named provisional squads for the match and the subsequent round of qualifiers to be held in the June international break.

Burundi’s first choice goalkeeper Jonathan Nahimama, who understands the Kenyan squad inside out is confident of the Swallows winning the game. The custodian also believes that both countries have what it takes to return to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and seal a ticket to the World Cup.

CECAFA Flashback

The Burundian national football team crossed the border to Kenya back in 2017 with hopes of clinching the CECAFA Senior Challenge.

Their quest for the regional title was well on course to the extent of navigating through the group, and quarterfinal stages of the tournament hosted in three cities: Machakos, Kakamega and Kisumu.

The Intamba m’Urugamba, loosely translated as the Swallows however met their match in Kenya in the semis, losing 1-0 in a match staged at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu, halting their dream.

Former AFC Leopards, Mathare United, Wazito and Bandari midfielder Whyvonne Isuza netted in the extra time to send the Harambee Stars to the final with Burundi, sadly crashing out of the tournament.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Aiming for Redemption in World Cup Qualifiers

Revenge will be assuredly in the minds of the Swallows when they face Stars for the first time since the painful CECAFA defeat on June 7 in a 2026 World Cup Qualifier in Malawi.

No player in the Burundian provisional squad for the double World Cup Qualifiers in June understands what the CECAFA beating at the hands of Kenya meant or felt, better than goalkeeper, Jonathan Nahimana.

The experienced goalkeeper was in goal in the 2017 match and is expected to keep his place in next month’s duel against Kenya that will be played at the Bingu National Stadium.

Ahead of the contest, Nahimana, who has been the preferred starter for a long time, expects a tough match and a win for Burundi in the end.

“I still have memories of the CECAFA defeat to Kenya close to seven years ago. We meet again next month in a very important game. It will be a tough one as both teams are from the same region, and each will be pushing hard for a win. Our preparations are going on well as the local-based players and a few internationals are already in camp,” he told SportsBoom.com.

Nahimana’s Insight into Kenya’s Squad

Nahimana, who plies his trade with Tanzania Premier League side Namungo FC has fair knowledge of the Kenyan squad which was released by Coach Engin Firat.

He waxed lyrical of several Kenyan players who play professional football in Europe and those who have made a mark in continental football as well as the domestic league.

The custodian, who has played professional football in Tanzania for six years, easily named the Stars whom he alongside had the opportunity of playing in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Egypt.

Both Kenya and Burundi last qualified and played in the AFCON in 2019, where Nahimana played all the group stage matches for the Swallows.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Kenya has good players. Their squad has both young and experienced players who have achieved good results especially in the high-profile friendly matches played last year. Some of the players named in their team did well in the 2019 AFCON finals while others are doing well in professional football. Some play for big clubs in Europe while I have had an opportunity to play against a few like Kenneth Muguna,” said the former Vital’O goalkeeper.

World Cup Aspirations: Burundi and Kenya Eyeing Qualification

Despite trailing in Group F of the qualifiers, Nahimana insists that the two East African countries have a chance of securing a ticket to the finals to be hosted by the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

African champions and favourites Ivory Coast top the group with six points after two rounds of matches.

The Elephants have a similar point tally to that of the second-placed Gabon thanks to their better goal difference.

Kenya is third with three points so are the fourth-placed Burundi. Both The Gambia and Seychelles are yet to win a game in the group.

“Both Kenya and Burundi have a realistic chance of qualifying for the World Cup. Everyone thinks that Ivory Coast will have it easy, but football is nowadays full of surprises. Football has changed and there no longer exists underdogs. We still have a lot of matches left to catch up with the two top teams. The quality Kenya and Burundi has is good enough and shouldn’t be underrated,” he confidently told SportsBoom.com.

Bright Futures: Nahimana Optimistic about East African Football

The rate at which both countries are churning out young players and exporting their talents to Europe leaves Nahimana more confident of the two countries in first making a return to the AFCON and later the World Cup.

The two countries will hope to seal tickets to the 2025 AFCON finals in Morocco with Burundi hoping to return to Nairobi in the 2027 edition that is scheduled to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

“The future is bright for both countries. Our football is on the rise, and it will not come as a surprise if the two countries return to the AFCON and one gets to the World Cup,” added the former KMC shot stopper.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

-By SportsBoom-