Shujaa beat Samoa to begin World Rugby Series quest on winning note

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – The national men’s rugby 7s team beat Samoa 19-12 to kickstart their campaign for World Rugby Series qualification on a flier on Friday evening at the Civitas Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Shujaa co-captain Vincent Onyala led from the front, putting the ball over the white chalk in the second minute before his fellow co-captain, Tony Omondi, converted between the posts.

Speedster Patrick Odongo was next on the scoresheet with the second try of the game in the fourth minute although Omondi was unable to convert the resultant penalty. "The wrap-around, the injection of pace, the BOOM"



Brilliance from Patrick Okong'o to take Kenya to a huge result 🇰🇪#HSBCSVNS | #HSBCSVNSMAD pic.twitter.com/CeI2GH9O6T— HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) May 31, 2024

Samoans — searching for their ninth consecutive win over Kenya since 2019 — responded through Motu Opetai in the seventh minute before Elisapeta Alofipo converted successfully.

A Tuna Tuitama try at the end of the first half levelled the scores as Alofipo missed the conversion.

Shujaa, however, came up trumps in the 10th minute courtesy of Odongo’s second try, with Omondi widening the scores with a successful conversion.

However, it was anything but a smooth sailing end to the match as Shujaa had to made do with six men after Samuel Asati was banished to the sin bin for unsavoury play.

Kenya next face Chile at 10.18 p.m on Friday night.