Nine Women Appointed In KMSF Commissions In Historic Gesture

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) has confirmed its Sporting Commissions for 2024 in historic appointments that will see nine women serve in various commissions.

Tuta Mionki, who recently became Kenya’s first woman to serve as FIA chairperson of stewards during the ARC Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally in Jinja, will sit in the Richard Onyoni-led Rallies Commission alongside lady navigator Linet Ayuko.

The Rallies Commission also has the 1994 WRC Safari Rally winner Ian Duncan and reigning African Rally Champion Karan Patel.

KMSF General Manager Mwaura Njuguna expressed optimism that the new women commissioners will bring a wealth of experience to their appointments.

“In line with the tenets of our global body, FIA; KMSF continues to enhance opportunities for women to realize their potential at the highest levels of the motor sport sector.,” said Mwaura

Wambui Kiiru has been named as a member of the Keith Henrie-led Autocross Commission alongside Joan Nesbitt of the Haraka Mamas.

The Karting Commission led by Peter Macharia also has a lady member in Hasmita Bharat.

Tana continues in Rally Raid commission

Tana Williams will continue to chair Rally Raid Commission whose members for 2024 are Harry Sagoo, Jet Anthony, five time Safari Rally navigators winner Tim Jessop, Geoff Mayes and off road legend Ross Field.

Tarmac Member Doreen Sasaka is also in the ladies mix and so is trailblazing Caroline Gatimu who landed the Historical Car Commision/Concours d’Elegance appointment.

Gatimu and her daughter Tinashe became the first ever mother-and-daughter crew to finish the WRC Safari Rally last year, a feat they replicated in 2024..

The Medical commission has a lady member in Dr. Brenda Lasoi whilst the Safety commission has Claire Ronoh.

Nesbitt, who previously competed at the wheel of a 2WD Toyota Tercel, will also double up as a member of the safety Commission which is being chaired by Norris Ongalo.

Ongalo has also been appointed the ex-officio member of the Medical Commission.

The KMSF Appeals Board incepted in 2021 has seven members namely James Gichuru, George Mwangi, Kimanthi Maingi, Tuta Mionki, Surinder Thatthi, Frank Gitau and Raphael Nzomo.