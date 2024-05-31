New face Zak Vyner included as Firat names travelling squad to Malawi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – Earlier on Friday afternoon, Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat had hinted that ‘there will be a surprise’ in his final travelling squad to Malawi for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Burundi and Ivory Coast, and the tactician has fulfilled his word with the inclusion of Bristol City defender Zak Vyner into his travelling squad.

Full names Zachary George Onyego Vyner, the defender who plays in the English Championship had not been named in the preliminary squad, and hasn’t as well trained with the team in Nairobi.

He is expected to link up with the team in Malawi, when they arrive on Sunday evening.

According to information on player stats Website TransferMkt, Vyner, 27, has played 36 matches for Bristol this season. He is a player who has scaled up from the team’s Youth ranks and has risen to become a regular starter.

The inclusion of Vyner, a central defender, is set to cover for the expected absence of Joseph ‘Crouch’ Okumu, who has been nursing an injury. Okumu, and left back Erick ‘Marcelo’ Ouma, have both been however included in the travelling squad.

None of the two trained with the team in their penultimate session at the Police Sacco Stadium on Friday afternoon.

New boy Knost makes the cut

Harambee Stars new boy Tobias Knost during a training session at the Police Sacco Stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Meanwhile, new boy Tobias Knost has also made the travelling team, but there hasn’t been much luck for Perth Glory’s Bruce Kamau and Bradford City’s Adam Wilson,. Who were handed their first ever calls to the team.

The duo will not be travelling to the Malawi camp with the rest of the squad.

At the same time, coach Firat has included Sweden-based midfielder Timothy ‘Babu’ Ouma, who was not part of the initial 25-man squad. Gor Mahia’s Austin Odhiambo also makes the travelling team, so does teammate Benson Omalla.

Dropped from the team is Tanzania-based striker Elvis Rupia, Kenya Police defender Brian Okoth as well as AFC Leopards’ utility Kaycie Odhiambo.

The team will be without winger Ayub Timbe who is injured, with the Azerbaijan-based man having earlier been included in the preliminary list. However, coach Firat seems not to be sure of his recovery period and has hence chosen not to include him in the trip.

Travelling Squad

Harambee Stars players during a training session at the Police Sacco Stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno, Byrne Omondi, Patrick Matasi

Defenders

Joseph Okumu, Johnstone Omurwa, Collins Sichenje. Zak Vyner, Alphonce Omija, Erik Ouma Otieno, Abud Omar, Daniel Anyembe, Tobias Knost

Midfielders

John Ochieng, Anthony Akumu, Richard Odada, Chrispine Erambo, Timothy Ouma, Duke Abuya, Kenneth Muguna, Austin Odhiambo, Ronney Onyango, Eric Johanna

Forwards

John Avire, Benson Omalla, Michael Olunga