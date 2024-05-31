It is a sad state: Olunga decries loss of home advantage as Stars head to Malawi - Capital Sports
Harambee Stars striker and skipper Michael Olunga during a training session at the Police Sacco Stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

It is a sad state: Olunga decries loss of home advantage as Stars head to Malawi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga has said it is unfortunate that the country is forced to play it’s 2026 FIFA World Cup home matches in far away Malawi, with the country’s two top international facilities, Nyayo and Kasarani Stadia closed for renovation.

Stars had to rely on friendly Malawi to offer their Bingu National Stadium in Blantyre for Stars’ two qualifiers against Burundi and African champions Ivory Coast.

Olunga says Stars will lose the crucial 12th man advantage, something that would have counted massively for them in the two games, will be huge, but adds that the boys will fight off with their all to get a good result.

“It is a very sad state that we can’t play here at home. Nyayo had been closed before for almost three years for renovation but we still can’t secure it for our home matches and this is a big disadvantage. We saw in Gabon when they were losing, their home fans really played a big role in turning the game around and this is the kind of advantage we lose,” a dejected Olunga told Capital Sport.

He added that the failure to have these matches at home denies Kenyan fans a chance to connect with the team as well.

Kenyans hungry to watch national team 

Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat speaks to captain Michael Olunga during a training session at the Police Sacco Stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“Kenyans are hungry to watch their national team play at home. I want to urge the Ministry of Sports and the Government to try and secure for us these playing surfaces by ensuring they meet CAF standards. The next round of qualifiers, we shouldn’t be playing our home games outside. We want the people at home to also enjoy watching their national team and see the kind of young team we are building,” Olunga further added.

Stars’ last competitive match at home was the final round of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Rwanda.

Head coach Engin Firat bears the same sentiments as his skipper, but he says they will have to adapt to the situation.

“It is very tough for us especially because if you look at history, Kenyan teams have not performed well away. We have to handle this situation and there is nothing we can do about it,” the tactician stated.

Olunga vows team will give their best 

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga arrives in training the Police Sacco Stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Olunga also bears the same sentiments. “It is unfortunate but nevertheless we are going back to a familiar territory and we are psyched for it. We will give our best for the two matches.”

Stars return to Blantyre, the venue where they clinched the four-nations tournament in the last international break.

Both Olunga and Firat hope this little detail will have an effect on their ‘feel-at-home’ factor.

“Every time we have to adapt to different places when we play outside. In this situation it was the best choice for us because the players know the stadium, the pitch, the people in Malawi were positive about us and the Federation was also very close to us. I am hopeful we can get support from the Malawi people. We will focus on the reality and do our best,” said Firat.

Stars leave for Malawi on Sunday afternoon, and will camp there for four days before facing Malawi on Friday next week. They will then face African champions Ivory Coast on the same venue, next Tuesday.

