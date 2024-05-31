65 cars set for Rhino Charge challenge in Kajiado County

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KAJIADO, Kenya, May 31 – Sixty-five cars are set for the highly anticipated 35th edition of the Rhino Charge challenge, taking place Saturday at Torosei in Kajiado County.

The event aims to raise funds to support the activities of the Rhino Ark Kenya Charitable Trust, focusing on preserving ecosystems, biodiversity, and livelihoods through environmental conservation.

This year’s event has attracted seven new entries, including Pumba Patrol (Car No. 17), The Crusaders (Car No. 45), Geco Tribe Chargers (Car No. 46), Zambarau Heels on Wheels (Car No. 50), and two teams from the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK 58 and BATUK 59).

“We are delighted to be part of this noble cause geared towards raising funds to support the conservation of our environment and ecosystems. We have been big fans of the initiative, and this year marks our first time participating in the charge. We are a group of six women and hope to have fun and hopefully bring the car home in good condition,” said Agnes Wangui, driver of Zambarau Heels on Wheels.

The challenge will feature two categories: a half charge covering 15.2km and a full charge covering 27km.

This year’s Rhino Charge Challenge has received significant sponsorship of KES 15 million through Car No. 44 (AK 44), led by Adil Khawaja and his team of four and network connectivity from Safaricom PLC.

Last year, the event took place at the Nkoteyia Community Conservancy, setting a remarkable fundraising record of KES 173 million. Car No. 44 (AK44), led by Mr. Khawaja, emerged as the top fundraiser with an impressive total of KES 60 million.

“Safaricom has been very keen on supporting environmental initiatives. This year, we are equally delighted by their commitment to supporting the event. As Car No. 44, we are dedicated to the cause. Last year, we were the top fundraiser, and we hope to achieve the same this year,” said Adil Khawaja, Driver of Car No. 44 in the Rhino Charge.

To date, Safaricom has contributed over KES 200 million to the Rhino Charge initiative. This annual off-road 4×4 competition in Kenya raises funds for the Rhino Ark Kenya Charitable Trust, an NGO dedicated to conserving and protecting Kenya’s mountain range ecosystems, including the preservation of mountain forests and other threatened habitats. Additionally, the trust engages and educates nearby communities on conservation and sustainability initiatives, secures connectivity between mountain forests and other threatened wildlife habitats, and establishes sustainable financing mechanisms for conservation.