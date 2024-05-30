Ingebrigtsen dramatically dives over the line to narrowly beat Cheruiyot in Oslo Diamond League - Capital Sports
Jakob Ingebrigtsen dives over the line to beat Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot in aphoto finish. PHOTO/Diamond League/X

Ingebrigtsen dramatically dives over the line to narrowly beat Cheruiyot in Oslo Diamond League

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – Former world champion Timothy Cheruiyot showed that he is slowly getting to his best as he finished second behind home boy Jakob Ingebrigtsen who dived on the line to win the 1500m race y three hundredth of a second at the Oslo leg of the Diamond League on Thursday night.

Cheruiyot had injected a brilliant burst of pace 40m to the line, and when the Norwegian reigning Olympic champion felt he would be beaten by the Kenyan, took a dive on the line.

He clocked a world leading time of 3:29.74, while Cheruiyot, the world champion from 2019, and second place finisher behind Ingebrigtsen in Tokyo 2020, timed a season’s best time of 3:29.77.

Ingebrigtsen avoided another home heartbreak, with 400m hurdles world record holder Karsten Warholm was beaten on the line by Brazilian Alison dos Santos.

Tim Cheruiyot
Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Tim Cheruiyot competing in Oslo. PHOTO/Diamond League/X

Ingebrigtsen had wanted to attempt the world record in the race, and at the 800m were comfortably within the projected time, the pace making duo of Boaz Kiprugut and Zan RFudolf having taken them through in the 1:51 highs, well within the targeted 1:52 time.

Ingebrigtsen and Cheruiyot had stuck close to each other, the Kenyan being a yard behind just calculating his move. At the bell, the Norwegian injected the pace and so did the Kenyan.

Cheruiyot then pushed in the final 40m and when he seemed to have plucked the bone right in the home boy’s grasp, Ingebrigtsen tumbled but it was to his benefit as he dived across the line.

