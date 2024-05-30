In good Kompany: Bayern Munich appoint Man City legend as head coach - Capital Sports
Vincent Kompany and his representatives after being unveiled as Bayern coach. PHOTO/Bayern/X

Football

In good Kompany: Bayern Munich appoint Man City legend as head coach

Published

MUNICH, Germany, May 30 – Bayern Munich have appointed Vincent Kompany as their new head coach on a three-year deal.

The Belgian, 38, succeeds Thomas Tuchel and leaves Burnley for the Bundesliga side after the two clubs agreed a compensation fee, believed to be £10.2m.

Kompany won the Championship with Burnley in 2022-23, but the Clarets suffered relegation from the Premier League this season after finishing 19th.

“It’s a great honour to be able to work for this club – FC Bayern is an institution in international football,” said the former Manchester City defender.

Kompany, who retired from playing in 2020, joined Burnley from Anderlecht in 2022 and signed a five-year contract extension last year.

However, he refused to answer questions about his future after the Clarets’ home defeat by Nottingham Forest on the final day of the season.

Burnley said they were initially confident of keeping Kompany at Turf Moor but “the changing dynamics of the situation” made it impossible.

“We understand the allure and prestige of a club like Bayern Munich and respect Vincent’s ambition to explore new opportunities,” the club said.

There has been no announcement about whether Kompany’s backroom team, including assistant manager Craig Bellamy, will join him in Germany.

