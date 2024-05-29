Usyk v Fury rematch set for December – Saudi official

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29 – Undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are set to meet in a rematch on 21 December, according to the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s general entertainment authority.

Usyk beat Fury by split decision to become the first undisputed champion of the four-belt era on 18 May.

A rematch was said to be in the works for October but Turki Alalshikh says the date has been pushed back to December.

“The world will watch another historical fight again,” Alashikh added on X.

“Our commitment to boxing fans continues. We hope you enjoy it.”

Usyk, the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999, added Fury’s WBC belt to his WBA, WBO and IBF collection when they fought in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

The 37-year-old Ukrainian has won all 22 of his professional fights.

Alashikh did not name a venue or destination for the rematch but stated it would take place “during Riyadh Season”.

Riyadh Season is an entertainment festival held every winter since its launch in 2019 which has hosted a number of high-profile boxing events.

The contest would give Briton Fury, 35, the opportunity to gain revenge after tasting defeat for the first time in his 16-year professional career against Usyk.

It is unlikely that all four belts will be on the line in the rematch with the IBF planning to strip Usyk as he will not be facing its mandatory challenger next.

‘Christmas cracker in Saudi’

Analysis by BBC Sport journalist Kal Sajad

Usyk and Fury had agreed a two-fight deal but there were still some doubts as to whether the rematch would happen. But if Alalshikh says it’s happening, then it usually is – so you can start preparing yourself for a Christmas cracker in Saudi.

The first contest lived up to the pre-fight hype. Pundits predicted a dull, technical battle but instead we got a dramatic back-and-forth encounter.

Usyk is one of the smartest fighters in the history of the sport. His ability to read a fight and adapt accordingly is staggering. Having already shared 12 rounds with Fury, he will be looking for a more dominant win.

Fury appeared to be in control during the first half of the bout and will feel that with the right adjustments he can become a three-time world champion.

If Usyk is forced to vacate the IBF title, promoter Eddie Hearn has suggested the winner of Filip Hrgovic and Daniel Dubois, who fight in Riyadh on Saturday, could face Anthony Joshua for the vacant belt in September at Wembley Stadium.

If Fury beats Usyk and Joshua wins the IBF belt, could we see Fury-AJ for all of the titles in 2025?