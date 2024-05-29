Timberwolves hit back against Mavericks in NBA play-offs - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MAY 16: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on during the game against the Denver Nuggets during Round 2 Game 6 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on May 16, 2024 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Basketball

Timberwolves hit back against Mavericks in NBA play-offs

Published

LOS Angeles, May 29 – The Minnesota Timberwolves claimed a crucial 105-100 win against the Dallas Mavericks to stay in contention for a place in the NBA Finals.

Trailing 3-0 in the best-of-seven series, the Timberwolves knew anything but a win would end their season in Dallas.

Anthony Edwards led the scoring with 29 points while Karl-Anthony Towns chipped in with 25 points.

“We just wanted to get one game and extend the series,” Edwards said.

“I’ve never been swept in my career. I didn’t want to get swept. Not on their home court, hearing their fans talk trash all day.”

Minnesota started strongly and boasted a 12-point advantage in the first quarter, but they were unable to maintain that lead as the fifth-seeded Mavericks fought back.

It became a back-and-forth encounter until Towns scored a three-pointer with just under six minutes left to play, giving the Timberwolves a 92-90 lead.

The visitors did not fall behind again

“Give Minnesota credit,” Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“They fought and they found a way to extend the series, and now it goes back to Minnesota.”

The Timberwolves, making their first trip to the Conference Finals in 20 years, and just the second in the franchise’s 35 seasons, will be at home for Game 5 at 01:30 BST on Friday.

The winner of this Western Conference Finals series will face the Boston Celtics in NBA Finals after they completed a clean sweep against the Indiana Pacers.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved