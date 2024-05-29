Timberwolves hit back against Mavericks in NBA play-offs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS Angeles, May 29 – The Minnesota Timberwolves claimed a crucial 105-100 win against the Dallas Mavericks to stay in contention for a place in the NBA Finals.

Trailing 3-0 in the best-of-seven series, the Timberwolves knew anything but a win would end their season in Dallas.

Anthony Edwards led the scoring with 29 points while Karl-Anthony Towns chipped in with 25 points.

“We just wanted to get one game and extend the series,” Edwards said.

“I’ve never been swept in my career. I didn’t want to get swept. Not on their home court, hearing their fans talk trash all day.”

Minnesota started strongly and boasted a 12-point advantage in the first quarter, but they were unable to maintain that lead as the fifth-seeded Mavericks fought back.

It became a back-and-forth encounter until Towns scored a three-pointer with just under six minutes left to play, giving the Timberwolves a 92-90 lead.

The visitors did not fall behind again

“Give Minnesota credit,” Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said.

“They fought and they found a way to extend the series, and now it goes back to Minnesota.”

The Timberwolves, making their first trip to the Conference Finals in 20 years, and just the second in the franchise’s 35 seasons, will be at home for Game 5 at 01:30 BST on Friday.

The winner of this Western Conference Finals series will face the Boston Celtics in NBA Finals after they completed a clean sweep against the Indiana Pacers.