Shujaa’s do-or-die battle in Madrid for World Rugby Sevens Series return

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – The national men’s 7s team are already in Madrid ahead of a do-or-die weekend in which they will vying to qualify for the prestigious World Rugby Series in the Spanish capital.

Shujaa will be in Pool B where they face Samoa, Chile and the hosts with the chance to return to the creme-de-la-creme of rugby 7s from where they were eliminated last year.

Coach Kelvin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s charges kickstart their campaign against Samoa (6:25p.m) on Friday before their duel against the hosts at 10:18 pm on the same day.

Their final pool encounter is against Chile on Saturday at 8:18 pm at which point Shujaa hope they will have booked their place in the prestigious competition.

Success in Spain will go a long way in healing the wounds from last year’s playoffs in Twickenham, London where they lost 12-5 to Canada in the final.

No easy run

Shujaa have it all to do to be among the quartet that will qualify for the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Samoa will be no easy rollover, despite finishing second last on the 2023/24 Sevens Series standings.

History is against Shujaa who have not beaten the islanders since 2019 and have instead lost their previous eight meetings before Friday’s duel.

Spain and Chile will equally pose a headache for co-captain Vincent Onyala and Co.

The hosts finished third last on Sevens Series standings with 36 points whereas the Latin Americans are all-too familiar to Shujaa, having encountered them twice in the just concluded Challenger Series.

Kenya narrowly beat Chile 12-5 to lift the Dubai leg of the series in January before repeating the trick in Munich, Germany with a 17-12 victory in their final Pool C encounter.

Troops are ready

Before their departure for Madrid, Shujaa have been in a two-week residential training in Miramas, France where they docked at after their campaign in Munich.

Wambua has maintained his faith in virtually all of the troops who yielded a second-place finish in the Challenger Series standings, accumulating 48 points — eight less than leaders Uruguay.

The only addition to the squad is Mwamba RFC’s Brian Mutua.