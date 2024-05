Rugby Super Series star Quinto Ongo handed Simbas debut call-up

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – Impala RFC’s Quinto Ongo is among 14 players who have received debut call-ups to the national rugby 15s squad ahead of the Africa Cup on July 20-28.

Ongo starred in the recently-concluded Rugby Super Series, topping the board with 22 points to lead Cheetahs to victory in the tournament.

Also in line to don the national jersey for the first time include Menengai Oilers’ Abutwalib Wesonga, Tyson Maina, Francis Atiti and Dennis Abukuse as well as Nakuru’s Felix Okoth and Amos Obae — all who were part of the Cheetahs’ winning outfit.

Kenya Commercial Bank’s (KCB) Felix Ojow, Kabras Sugar’s Griffin Chao, William Mwanji and Matthias Osimbo as well as Kenya Harlequins’ Richard Wangila are the other debutants in the team.

Making a return to the national team set-up is Canada-based Johnstone Olindi, who is one of four foreign-based trio that also includes, Andrew Siminyu, Malcolm Onsando and Thomas Okeyo.

This will be Simbas first outing since November last year when they beat Uganda 40-13 to clinch the Elgon Cup in Kisumu.

They kickstart their continental campaign against Senegal on July 20 at the Nambole Stadium in the Ugandan capital.

Should they edge this quarterfinal clash, a semi-final duel awaits them on July 24 against the winner of Algeria and Ivory Coast.

The finals are slated for July 28 at the same venue.

SIMBAS 2024 SQUAD

LOOSEHEAD PROPS: Francis Atiti (Menengai Oilers), Edward Mwaura (Kabras Sugar), Andrew Siminyu (University of Johannesburg, South Africa)

HOOKERS: Eugene Sifuna (Kabras Sugar), Teddy Akala (Kabras Sugar), Griffin Musila (KCB)

TIGHTHEAD PROPS: Wilhite Mususi (KCB), Ephraim Oduor (Kabras Sugar), Hillary Mwanjilwa (Kabras Sugar)

LOCKS: Brian Juma (Kabras Sugar), Hibrahim Ayoo (Menengai Oilers), Felix Okoth (Nakuru), Clinton Juma (Menengai Oilers), Hillary Odhiambo (Kabras Sugar), Malcolm Onsando ( SCM Rugby Timisoara, Romania), Emmanuel Silungi (KCB)

BLINDSIDE FLANKERS: George Nyambua (Kabras Sugar), Felix Ojow (KCB), Amos Obae (Nakuru)

OPENSIDE FLANKERS: Brian Ndirangu (Westshore RFC, Canada), Thomas Okeyo (NovaVit Griffons, South Africa), Elvis Olukusi (KCB), William Mwanji (Kabras Sugar)

NUMBER EIGHTS: Jeanson Musoga (Kabras Sugar), Elkeans Musonye (Menengai Oilers), Obat Kuke (Blak Blad)

SCRUM HALVES: Michael Wanjala (KCB), Samson Onsomu (Menengai Oilers), Brian Wahinya (KCB)

FLY HALVES: Ntabeni Dukisa (Kabras Sugar), Barry Young (Kabras Sugar), Johnstone Olindi (Westshore RFC, Canada)

LEFT WING: Beldad Ogeta (Menengai Oilers), Griffin Chao (Kabras Sugar), Derrick Ashiundu (Kabras Sugar)

INSIDE CENTERS: Walter Okoth (Kabras Sugar), Tyson Maina (Menengai Oilers), Paul Mutsami (Kenya Harlequin)

OUTSIDE CENTERS: Richel Wangila (Kenya Harlequin), Bryceson Adaka (Kabras Sugar), Mathias Osimbo (Kabras Sugar), Dennis Abukuse (Menengai Oilers)

RIGHT WING: Joel Inzuga (Mwamba), Timothy Omela (Menengai Oilers), Alfred Orege (Kabras Sugar)

FULLBACKS: Abutwalib Wesonga (Menengai Oilers), Quinto Ongo (Impala)