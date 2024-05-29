Mountaineer Cheruiyot Kirui’s body to remain on Mt Everest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – The family of Kenyan mountaineer Joshua Cheruiyot Kirui have decided to let his body remain on Mt Everest.

In a statement, the family said retrieving the fallen hero’s body from the crevasse in which he fell would endanger the lives of those entrusted with the task.

“Cheruiyot fell into a crevasse 48 metres from the summit (8,848 metres) and retrieving his body from that high would be risky for the rescue team. The family would not wish to endanger any life,” the statement read.

The family further said they have found peace in the knowledge that their loved one now rests in his happy place.

“Cheruiyot had a profound love for the mountains and they loved him in return. We find solace in knowing he rests in his happy place,” they said.

They are planning a memorial service in Nairobi as well as his Chepterit village with more details to come soon.

Kirui, one of Kenya’s longstanding recreational mountaineers and co-founders of ultrarunning in the country, passed away on Thursday while attempting to climb the world’s highest mountain without supplemental oxygen.

He had previously been reported missing alongside his guide (sherpa) who is yet to be found.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kirui’s family expressed their empathy for the guide and prayed for God’s strength upon his family during the trying period.

“We also pray for the family of Nawang Sherpa, Cheruiyot’s sherpa during the expedition, who is yet to be found. May they find peace,” the family said.

Until his demise, Kirui was an employee of Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).