Moraa satisfied with 'baby steps' towards glory at Paris Olympics
Doha
Kenya's Mary Moraa at the Doha Diamond League. PHOTO/Diamond League/X

Athletics

Moraa satisfied with ‘baby steps’ towards glory at Paris Olympics

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – World 800m champion Mary Moraa is satisfied with the progress she is making in the run-up to this year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Moraa said her second-place finish at last weekend’s Prefontaine Classic was yet another indicator that she is close to smashing the world record.

“I am happy about the performance, for which I had left the country early to come prepare in the United States. I left on the 8th of May and had enough time to train, which went a long way in boosting my performance,” the Commonwealth Games champion said.

Moraa clocked a season’s best of 1:56.71 to finish second in the women’s 800m, behind Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson who timed 1:55.75 in first place.

Another Great Briton, Jeema Reekie, finished third in 1:57.45.

It is the second time this year that Moraa has finished second, following the Los Angeles Grand Prix where she clocked 50.56 in the women’s 400m.

With the national trials for the Olympics in the horizon, it is back to the drawing board for the African Games 400m champion.

“Right now, I am going back to training. I am just waiting for the national trials so I can fight for my ticket to Paris,” she said.

Should she make it on the plane to Paris, it will be Moraa’s second appearance at the quadrennial games since Tokyo in 2021.

On that occasion, she failed to make it to the finals of the women’s 800m after clocking 2:00.47 to finish third in semi-finals.

