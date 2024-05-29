Lokedi, Edna Kiplagat headline New York Mini 10K Run

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW YORK, USA, May 29 – Three Kenyans headlined by Boston Marathon second finisher Sharon Lokedi are among the top athletes entered for the 2024 New York Mini 10K set for Saturday, June 8.

Veteran and consistent Edna Kiplagat as well as Sheila Chepkirui, who finished second at the 2023 Berlin Marathon.

The race also features four past champions, five Paris 2024 Olympians, and seven of the top 10 finishers from the 2024 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials.

Produced by the New York City-based nonprofit for more than five decades, the 52nd running of the event will also be competed by event-record holder and two-time race champion Senbere Teferi and two-time race champion Sara Hall, who will join the previously announced 2024 U.S. Olympic Women’s Marathon Team – Fiona O’Keeffe, Emily Sisson, and Dakotah Lindwurm – at the start line in Central Park. Senbere Teferi in the 5000m at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games (Getty Images) © Copyright

Teferi, a two-time Olympian and two-time World Championships medalist from Ethiopia, has won the last two editions of the New York Mini 10K, breaking the event record in 2023 with a time of 30:12.

Also, in New York, she won 2019 UAE Healthy Kidney 10K and in her 2022 United Airlines NYC Half victory recorded the second-fastest time in the history of the event.

“I’m very happy to return to New York for the Mini, and I will try my best to win the race for a third time,” Teferi said. “It is such a special race because there is a bond that exists with thousands of women also running. Even though we are not related, I feel supported like we are all sisters in running.”

Hall is a 10-time U.S. national champion who won the New York Mini 10K in 2021 and 2022. Earlier this year, she finished fifth at the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials. She is also the former national record-holder in the half marathon and the only athlete in history to have won the New York Mini 10K, New Balance 5th Avenue Mile, and Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K in New York.

“It’s very cool that this year’s New York Mini 10K falls on the fifth anniversary of my first win at the race, and I can’t think of any place I’d rather be that weekend,” said Hall.

“One of the things I love about the Mini is how it’s an annual reunion for women of all types: Sisters, mothers and daughters, college roommates, and friends both new and old. I’m excited that this year I get to share the weekend with my sister-in-law, Katy.”

Lokedi won the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon in her marathon debut and finished third in the marathon last year.

She was also the runner-up at both the 2022 Mastercard New York Mini 10K.

“Although I have only run the Mini once before, I felt embraced by the many thousands of women who ran the race before me, and hope to inspire the many thousands more who will come after me,” said Lokedi.

“It’s an awesome thing, how women from so many different places and life experiences can come and feel connected to each other through the simple act of running a loop in Central Park.” Edna Kiplagat wins at the 2015 Great Scottish Run (Organisers) © Copyright

Also toeing the line in Central Park will be Keira D’Amato, a three-time U.S. national champion and the fastest American ever at the Mastercard New York Mini 10K; Molly Huddle, a two-time U.S. Olympian, three-time United Airlines NYC Half champion, and the 2014 Mini 10K champion; Edna Kiplagat of Kenya, the 2010 New York City Marathon champion and the 2012 Mini 10K champion; and Commonwealth Games medalist Chepkirui of Kenya.

New York Road Runners started the Mini 10K in 1972 as the first women-only road race, known then as the Crazylegs Mini Marathon.

Seventy-two women finished the first race, and three weeks later Title IX was signed into law, guaranteeing girls and women the right to participate in school sports and creating new opportunities for generations of female athletes.

The New York Mini 10K is now one of nonprofit NYRR’s 60 adult and youth races annually and has garnered more than 200,000 total finishers to date, with more than 9,000 runners expected this year.

The 2024 New York Mini 10K will offer Ksh 5.2m ($39,500) in total prize money, including Ksh 1.3m ($10,000) to the winner of the open division.