Kasait keen to rule Paris Olympics after debut appearance in Tokyo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – Kenyan runner Lilian Kasait is eyeing an improved performance at this year’s Olympics in Paris, in what will be her second appearance in the competition.

The World 5km silver medalist says she will resume training immediately to improve on her weak points in time for the quadrennial competition.

“My plan is to train hard and to be the best. I am going back to training to improve on my speed so I can post better times…improve on everything else and be the best. That is my wish and hope,” Kasait said.

The 2017 World Cross Country bronze medalist’s first Olympics appearance in Tokyo in 2021 ended on a whimper after she finished 12th in the women’s 5000m — clocking 14:55.85.

Looking back to that moment, Kasait is nonetheless positive about the experience.

“It was a good experience for me in Tokyo. I am looking forward to going back to the same competition and looking forward to improving my performance,” she said. Lilian Kasait on arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Tuesday from the Prefontaine Classic. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Kasait will be flying the national flag in the women’s 10,000m, following her impressive performance at Saturday’s Prefontaine Classic where she clocked 29:26.89 to clinch third place.

“I am happy…I wasn’t expecting that. I am happy to make the Kenyan team for the Olympics and also for the result in Prefontaine,” she said.

Kasait was additionally in awe of fellow countrywoman, Beatrice Chebet, who clocked a world record of 28:54.14 in the same race to clinch first place.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It was an amazing result…we are happy for her and she deserves it,” the 2013 World Youth 3000m champion said.

Even as they head to Paris, a gargantuan task awaits them in the French capital where either one will be attempting to become the first Kenyan to win the women’s 10,000m at the Olympics.

Kasait believes the secret to success is hard work.

“I wouldn’t say or know what we need to do in order to win the title but I believe it is only through hard work that we can make history. Hard work and teamwork,” she said.

A third athlete to represent Kenya in the 25-lap race will be selected at the national trials.