Police hold off Leopards in rescheduled 30 minute-game, make Cup final

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – Keeper Patrick Matasi made three stunning saves on Monday morning, as Police FC held off a late charge to beat AFC Leopards 1-0 at the Police Sacco Stadium, and qualify for the final of the FKF MozzartBet Cup for the first time ever.

The two sides had to play the remaining 30 minutes, plus eight of stoppage time Monday morning after the game was called off on Sunday evening due to crowd trouble.

A ruling from the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Leagues and Competitions Committee made the decision to play the remaining 30 minutes, after the game was halted in the 60th minute on Sunday when second assistant referee Samuel Kuria was hit with a projectile and injured.

At the time of abandonment, Police were leading 1-0 courtesy of an eighth minute Tito Okello goal.

There had been word that Leopards were planning to boycott the game in protest at yesterday’s abandonment, but late consultations saw them honor the game, which started half an hour after the allotted 11am kick off, with Leopards not even doing much in warm up.

Police keeper Patrick Matasi, under fire for his performances over the last few matches, showed why he is still one of the best in the country with three stunning saves to ensure his side guarded the result from Sunday.

Early at the restart, he was hawkeyed to backtrack and tip over a well struck freekick from Kaycie Odhiambo, the defender having tried to pick the keeper from his line.

He made two more saves in the final 10 minutes of the game, turning over a stinging volley from Kevin Kimani inside the box before making another smart low save to deny Clifton Miheso’s curling effort.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Police will now take on KCB FC in the final, and have a shot at a first ever major trophy and the chance to represent Kenya in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.