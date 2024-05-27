KPA beat Trailblazers to dock semis of national volleyball league playoffs - Capital Sports
Action between KPA and Trailblazers in the national league quarterfinal playoffs at Kasarani Indoor arena. PHOTO/TRAILBLAZERS VOLLEYBALL CLUB

Volleyball

KPA beat Trailblazers to dock semis of national volleyball league playoffs

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men’s volleyball team sailed into the semi-finals of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) league with a 3-1 win over Trailblazers in a sizzling encounter at the Kasarani Indoor arena on Monday evening.

The dockers won 25-16 and 25-23 in the first and second sets before the league moneybags came back guns blazing to win 25-22.

However, any hopes of a comeback were snuffed when KPA triumphed 25-22 in the decider set to seal their place in the last four where they join General Service Unit (GSU), Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and defending champions Kenya Prisons.

Trailblazers had won the first of three meetings between the two sides on Saturday, winning 3-2 (20-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-19, 21-23) in a five-set thriller at the same venue.

Coach Sammy Mulinge’s charges excelled in the second match, winning in straight sets of 25-21, 25-22, 25-15 to set up Monday’s tie-breaker encounter.

Usual suspects

The battle for the women’s league title is predicted to be heated with defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) hoping to swat off the challenge of Kenya Pipeline, Kenya Prisons and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The bankers, who ended their 15-year wait for a national crown, disarmed Kenya Army in straight sets at the Kasarani Indoor arena on Friday.

African bronze medalists Kenya Pipeline were too strong for Postbank whereas DCI beat Nairobi Prisons to book their place in the last four.

Kenya Prisons edged the battle of the law enforcers, beating KDF in straight sets (25-17, 25-12, 25-17) at the Nyayo Indoor gymnasium.

