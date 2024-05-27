Final 30 minutes of abandoned Leopards vs Police tie to be played Monday - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

AFC
AFC
AFC Leopards Team Manager Bernard Mang'oli and FKF's Security Chief Austin Otieno trying to contain the situation.

Football

Final 30 minutes of abandoned Leopards vs Police tie to be played Monday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Leagues and Competitions Committee has ruled that the remaining half an hour of play in the abandoned AFC Leopards versus Kenya Police FKF Cup semi-final match will be completed on Monday morning at 11am.

The match was abandoned in the 60th minute on Sunday evening due to crowd trouble, after second assistant referee Samuel Kuria was hit by a projectile in the back of his head.

A statement from the Federation’s committee said the decision was made Under Articles 5.1 and 5.2 of the FKF Mozzart Bet Cup regulations.

The game will be played behind closed doors. Police FC were leading 1-0 in the tie, but as at Sunday evening, had vowed not to entertain the idea of playing only the 30 remaining minutes and wanted a full replay.

Trouble brewed when Kuria was pelted with a projectile, after raising his flag for an offside. He retreated to the dressing room for treatment, accompanied by the other two referees, but never returned as they lamented on their safety.

A section of fans had broken the perimeter wall on one side of the pitch, and had made their way into the track, thus raising safety concerns of hooliganism.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved