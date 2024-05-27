Final 30 minutes of abandoned Leopards vs Police tie to be played Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Leagues and Competitions Committee has ruled that the remaining half an hour of play in the abandoned AFC Leopards versus Kenya Police FKF Cup semi-final match will be completed on Monday morning at 11am.

The match was abandoned in the 60th minute on Sunday evening due to crowd trouble, after second assistant referee Samuel Kuria was hit by a projectile in the back of his head.

A statement from the Federation’s committee said the decision was made Under Articles 5.1 and 5.2 of the FKF Mozzart Bet Cup regulations.

The game will be played behind closed doors. Police FC were leading 1-0 in the tie, but as at Sunday evening, had vowed not to entertain the idea of playing only the 30 remaining minutes and wanted a full replay.

Trouble brewed when Kuria was pelted with a projectile, after raising his flag for an offside. He retreated to the dressing room for treatment, accompanied by the other two referees, but never returned as they lamented on their safety.

A section of fans had broken the perimeter wall on one side of the pitch, and had made their way into the track, thus raising safety concerns of hooliganism.