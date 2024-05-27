Chebet eyeing double glory at Paris Olympics after world record - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenyan Beatrice Chebet displaying her gold medal after winning the women's 5000m gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Photo/KELLY AYODI

Athletics

Chebet eyeing double glory at Paris Olympics after world record

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – World cross country champion Beatrice Chebet says she will compete in the women’s 5000m and 10,000m at this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Chebet said her ultimate target is to clinch a medal in either of the races, which would be a dream-come-true.

“I just came to run in the 10,000m to get a position and qualification for Paris because I want to double in the 5000m and 10,000m at the Olympics,” the Commonwealth Games 5000m champion said.

It will be the first time for the 24-year-old to feature at the quadrennial games having failed to do so for the last edition in Tokyo in 2021.

Chebet clocked 15:01.86 to finish fifth in the women’s 5000m at the national trials in June 2021, which cost her a place in the final team to Tokyo.

Since then, the National Police Service (NPS) officer has been on a medal-winning spree, clinching two World Cross Country titles (2023 and 2024), Commonwealth Games gold as well as a silver and bronze at the World Championships (2022 and 2023).

For all her collection, Chebet said her trophy cabinet will only feel complete with an Olympics medal — for which Paris presents the perfect opportunity.

“I am happy because it is the first time to be in the Olympic team. I know with good health and hard work I am going to medal at the Olympics. That will be my favourite medal,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Chebet was the headline story of Saturday’s Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, United States after she clocked a world record of 28:54.14 on her way to victory in the women’s 10,000m.

Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay finished second in 29:05.92 — the third fastest time of all time in the 25-lap race .

In third place was immediate former national champion Lillian Kasait Rengeruk who clocked 29:26.89.

Should she grab gold in Paris, Chebet will write her name in history books once again as the first Kenyan woman to win the 25-lap race at the Olympics.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved