Chebet eyeing double glory at Paris Olympics after world record

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – World cross country champion Beatrice Chebet says she will compete in the women’s 5000m and 10,000m at this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Chebet said her ultimate target is to clinch a medal in either of the races, which would be a dream-come-true.

“I just came to run in the 10,000m to get a position and qualification for Paris because I want to double in the 5000m and 10,000m at the Olympics,” the Commonwealth Games 5000m champion said.

It will be the first time for the 24-year-old to feature at the quadrennial games having failed to do so for the last edition in Tokyo in 2021.

Chebet clocked 15:01.86 to finish fifth in the women’s 5000m at the national trials in June 2021, which cost her a place in the final team to Tokyo.

Since then, the National Police Service (NPS) officer has been on a medal-winning spree, clinching two World Cross Country titles (2023 and 2024), Commonwealth Games gold as well as a silver and bronze at the World Championships (2022 and 2023).

For all her collection, Chebet said her trophy cabinet will only feel complete with an Olympics medal — for which Paris presents the perfect opportunity.

“I am happy because it is the first time to be in the Olympic team. I know with good health and hard work I am going to medal at the Olympics. That will be my favourite medal,” she said.

Chebet was the headline story of Saturday’s Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, United States after she clocked a world record of 28:54.14 on her way to victory in the women’s 10,000m.

Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay finished second in 29:05.92 — the third fastest time of all time in the 25-lap race .

In third place was immediate former national champion Lillian Kasait Rengeruk who clocked 29:26.89.

Should she grab gold in Paris, Chebet will write her name in history books once again as the first Kenyan woman to win the 25-lap race at the Olympics.