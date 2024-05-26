Unbeatable Beatrice: Chebet clocks world record to book Olympics slot in style

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – Commonwealth Games 5000m champion Beatrice Chebet wrote her name in history books with a world record of 28:54.14 in the women’s 10,000m at the Prefontaine Diamond League in Eugene on Saturday.

Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay finished second in 29:05.92 — the third fastest time of all time in the 25-lap race .

In third place was immediate former national champion Lillian Kasait Rengeruk who clocked 29:26.89.

The competition was being used by Athletics Kenya (AK) as a platform to select Team Kenya’s contingent to the Paris Olympics — as far as the 10,000m is concerned.

In the men’s 10,000m, Daniel Mateiko emerged victorious, clocking 26:50.81, ahead of fellow Kenyans, Nicholas Kipkorir (26:50.94) and Bernard Kibet (26:51.09) in second and third respectively.

Team Kenya were utterly dominant in this race, claiming the first 13 places.