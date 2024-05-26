PSG beat Lyon to send off Mbappe with French Cup - Capital Sports
PSG captain Marquinhos celebrates with the trophy. PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN TWITTER

Football

PSG beat Lyon to send off Mbappe with French Cup

Published

LILLE, France, May 25 – Kylian Mbappe ended his Paris St-Germain career with a French Cup final win over Lyon as Luis Enrique’s side completed the domestic double.

Ousmane Dembele headed in PSG’s opener from Nuno Mendes’ cross at Lille’s Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Fabian Ruiz bundled in their second after his first effort was blocked on the line by Lyon’s Irish defender Jake O’Brien.

O’Brien, 23, headed in from Rayan Cherki’s corner to give Lyon hope, his fifth goal since his move from Crystal Palace last summer.

France forward Mbappe, 25, leaves as PSG’s record goalscorer with 256 goals in 308 games following his 2017 move from Monaco.

He is widely expected to join Real Madrid, ending their eight-year pursuit of the player.

Mbappe won six Ligue 1 titles in his seven years at PSG, plus four French Cups and two League Cups.

He only started two of PSG’s final seven league games as Luis Enrique planned for life without him – but did start the cup final.

Fans clash before kick-off – 100km away

There were violent clashes between fans about 100km away at the A1 motorway toll in Fresnes-les-Montauban as fans travelled to the game.

Rival supporters fought at the toll and motorway service station, setting one bus on fire and damaging four more.

At least eight police officials were injured in the clashes.

“These are sporting events which should be about joy and sport, I condemn this violence with the greatest firmness,” French President Emmanuel Macron, who was at the game, told BFM TV.

