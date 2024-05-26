Keeper Shikhalo penalty heroics sends KCB to FKF Cup final

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Goalkeeper Faruk Shikhalo saved two penalties as KCB beat Kariobangi Sharks 4-2 on post-match spot kicks at the Police Sacco Stadium on Sunday to sail into the final of the FKF Cup.

The game was forced into penalties after a 1-1 draw in both regular and extra time, and Shikhalo proved the game winner for the bankers.

Shikhalo saved from Geoffrey Onyango and Stanley Wilson, while his teammates Derrick Otanga, Henry Onyango, Danson Chetambe and Henry Ochieng all scored.

Sharks’ two spot kicks were scored by skipper Kevin Luke Otiala and Fredrick Alushula.

The game was forced into extra time after a 1-1 draw in a highly charged duel. Two goals within two minutes were not enough to separate the two sides, as they went into 15 extra to find the winner.

KCB were the first to get into the scoresheet in the 76th minute when substitute Derrick Otanga ran onto a long ball planted behind the defense, beating Kevin Luke Otiala for pace before planting the ball past the keeper.

But Sharks levelled straight from the restart, Fortune Omotto tapping into the net from the right after John mark Makwatta’s initial effort came off the upright.

Against a side that had beaten them 3-0 when they met just over three weeks ago, KCB were conservative in their approach as they sought to sit back, soak in the pressure and defend in numbers, waiting for opportune moments on the counter attack to hit.

Sharks with more chances

PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Sharks had good chances at goal and they should have been 1-0 up in the 22nd minute when some beautiful link up play saw Leon Otieno break on the right and cut back a cross which landed on Makwatta. However, the forward’s shot was straight to Shikhalo who punched away.

Three minutes to the break, Makwatta had another chance when he was picked out by Julius Masaba but his first time shot unmarked inside the box hit the side netting.

The Bankers seldom created any meaningful opportunity at goal, but in the second half, they were better.

The introduction of Philemon Nyakwaka and Otanga in KCB’s striking force iproved their ball rotation upfront and began to cause Sharks problems.

But just four minutes in, Makwatta could have killed off their fast start when he picked up the ball on the right, but his shot once again kissed the side netting.

Bernard Mwalala on KCB’s bench changed their approach to the game, and aimed at using Otanga’s pace and ball retention ability.

This more fruit with 14 minutes left, but the joy only lasted two minutes as Omotto forced the game into extra time.

Tough to sustain tempo in extra time

PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

With energy levels low and physicality well spent in a grueling 90 minutes, it was only understandable that the pace of the game would suffer a hit in extra time.

Sharks’ best chance in the first of the extra 15 was a minute to the break when Stanley Wilson wriggled his way to find shooting space at the edge of the area but Shikhalo saved with the defense clearing for a corner.

In the second half, Sharks also had a neat chance when Makwatta ran behind the defense, but his shot was saved by keeper Shikhalo.

With time running out, Sharks made a change with their keeper Stepianos Wekesa coming off for Kevin Ouru in anticipation for penalties.