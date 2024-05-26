Curtains Come Down on Rugby Super Series 2.0 (PHOTOS)

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – It was a carnival mood at the RFUEA Grounds as the revamped Rugby Super Series came to a close with the battle of the big cats between Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Lions and Menengai Cream Cheetahs.

In the end, it was the Nakuru-based franchise that went home all-smiles after a thrilling 18-10 win over their Thika Superhighway feline cousins. Fans take in the action at the Rugby Super Series. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

This was the first edition of this premier competition since 2015 when then sponsors withdrew from the tournament, which at its peak brought together franchises from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Fair to say that this year’s edition was a pale shadow of the former but Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chair Alexander ‘Sasha’ Mutai has on several instances insisted it is a case of baby steps as they aim to return RSS to its past glory. It was squeaky bum time for this rugby fan as Cheetahs and Lions went at each other in the RSS final. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The heavy rains pounding the country since last month have not made things easy for the organisers as well as players who have had to contend with muddy pitches. Fans edge their teams on during the match. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Fan attendance has also been affected as enthusiasts grapple with traffic disruptions and inconveniences caused by the heavy rains. Cheetahs’ coach Lawrence Buyachi shouts instructions to his troops during their final against Lions. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA. Cheetahs’ coach Lawrence Buyachi applauds his players during the match. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Nonetheless, for those who have been privileged to make it to RFUEA Grounds, Nakuru Athletic Club and the Bullring in Kakamega, there has been no shortage of entertainment on the pitch. Hardly a moment to blink for Lions coach Oliver Mang’eni as his charges fought tooth and nail against Cheetahs. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Each of the matches involving Rhinos, Lions, Cheetahs and Buffaloes have been characterised by end-to-end action. Centre referee Constant Cap doing what he knows and loves best. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

As attention shifts to next year, all fingers crossed that RSS will become one of the most anticipated and watched sports events across the country — and indeed — the world.