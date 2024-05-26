Can AFC Leopards step closer into quenching seven-year title thirst?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Giants AFC Leopards have not won a major trophy, since Robert Matano guided them to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup, then known as the GOtv Shield, in 2014, but are keen to quench that thirst on the year they celebrate 60 years of existence.

Ingwe now have their eyes on redeeming their image and adding a trophy to their birthday gifts when they take on Kenya Police FC in the semi-finals of the FKF MozzartBet Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Head coach Thomas Trucha, speaking previously to Capital Sports, said winning a trophy this season would be the greatest gift to the loyal AFC Leopards fans who have pushed the team through the campaign, despite a disastrous start.

“The team is celebrating 60 years od independence and the best birthday is a trophy. We want to give our fans something to celebrate,” Trucha said in a past interview.

The two sides clash just a fortnight after they faced off at the Dandora Stadium in a league fixture, Leopards winning 1-0 courtesy of a Patrick Matasi howler. The defeat was Police’s first of the year under Salim Babu.

Ingwe hope lightning can strike twice

Kenya Police FC striker CLinton Kinanga controls the ball under pressure from AFC Leopards’ winger Jaffary Owiti. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Ingwe hope lightning can strike twice when they face the side once again, this time at their Police Sacco stable.

Both teams come into the match off defeats, Police having been beaten 1-0 by Tusker FC last weekend, a second successive loss after Ingwe’s, while the latter suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bidco United in Machakos.

For Police, all scrutiny will be on goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, and whether the Police technical bench will stick to their number one or switch things up after back to back howlers saw them suffer two defeats in a row.

Police have never won a top flight title, and are hungry for success with the CAF Confederation Cup top of their wish-list next season.

Meanwhile in the early kick off, former champions Kariobangi Sharks are seeking their second Cup title, and they take on KCB, who have never won a major trophy.

Makwatta adds gas to Sharks’ fire

Kariobangi Sharks players join John Mark Makwatta in celebrating a goal in a past match. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Sharks have been in unbelievable form this year, and the addition of John Mark Makwatta in the mid-season transfer window has added a sparkle to their game.

Sharks have not lost since being beaten 2-0 by Leopards in February, going on a superb run of a massive 10 wins and four draws in the 14 matches that have followed.

Makwatta’s form has been simply superb and he showed he was what Sharks missed, as he has scored a whooping 13 goals in nine league matches.

They will be a team motivated when they face the bankers, a side that has been flattering to deceive this season.

Sharks thrashed the bankers 3-0 when they met in the league at the start of the month and statistically, KCB have never found it easy. In 13 matches, they have beaten Sharks only twice.

With only one win in their last five matches, coach Bernard Mwaqlala’s job is on the line, and his presence in the team’s dugout next season heavily relies on whether he can engineer Cup miracles and lead the team to a trophy.