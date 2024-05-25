Kings of Manchester! United beat City to round off disastrous season on a positive

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 25 – Manchester United beat bitter rivals Manchester City 2-1 to win the FA Cup and restore pride to their disastrous 2023/24 English Premier League season.

Argentine winger Alexandro Garnacho made the most of a backline miscommunication between City keeper Stefan Ortega and defender Joska Gvardiol to give United the lead in the 30th minute.

The Croatian had headed the ball back to his keeper but the German missed, allowing Garnacho to steal in for one of the easiest goals of his career.

Red Devils’ boyhood fan Marcus Rashford had the ball in the net, seven minutes later, but the goal was disallowed after his supplier — Garnacho — was adjudged to be offside after a VAR review.

Six minutes to the interval, United captain Bruno Fernandes showed exceptional vision to spot Kobbie Mainoo in the 18 and the United graduate did well to finish clinically past a hapless Ortega.

However, Man City found a way back in the game via Jeremy Doku’s effort at the near post, which United keeper Andre Onana should have undoubtedly done better to parry away.

Following the win, Erik Ten Hag’s charges will be playing in next season’s Europa League as Chelsea slug it out in the Conference League.