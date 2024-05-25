Cheetahs edge feline battle to win Rugby Super Series 2.0

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – Menengai Cream Cheetahs are the winners of the 2024 Rugby Super Series after a thrilling 18-10 win over Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Lions at the RFUEA Grounds on Saturday evening.

The cutthroat final came alive midway through the first half courtesy of a Quinto Ongo penalty for the Nakuru-based franchise before KCB’s Levy Amunga levelled the scores with a penalty of his own.

Ongo was on the scoresheet once again, scoring another penalty in the dying embers of the first 40 to give Cheetahs a 6-3 lead.

Kenyatta University Blak Blad’s Givens Oduor scored the game’s first try in the early stages of the second half to put the Ngong Road-based side in the driving seat for the first time.

However, their fellow felines replied in kind via Felix Odhiambo for Cheetahs to retake the lead.

A period of back and forth ensued as both sides sought to breach each other’s 22 to no avail. Cheetahs celebrate their last-gasp try against Lions during the Rugby Super Series final. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Up stepped Kenya Simbas forward Ibrahim Ayoo who picked up the ball off a ruck at the edge of the try line to touch over the whitewash and give Cheetahs the last laugh.

‘Beside myself’

Cheetahs’ captain Amos Nyamanya was out of words to describe the triumph.

“I really can’t explain but it’s worth it…it’s been a tough five weeks since we started training for this. Last week, we lost to Rhinos and that was a wake-up call. We really appreciate the Rhinos for making us lose the game because it was a wake-up call,” Nyamanya said.

He added: “The coaches were so tough on us this week and that’s why the result is as it is. Our key areas for the last week were on defence and communication and on how we can claim on the defence line. We were a bit sluggish on the defence and that’s what the Rhinos capitalised on.” Cheetahs’ captain Amos Nyamanya receives the RSS trophy from Kenya Rugby Union chair Alexander ‘Sasha’ Mutai. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

On the other hand, Lions co-captain Obat Kuke picked positives from a disappointing evening, choosing to look at the overall picture.

“It is a good feeling to have the Rugby Super Series back. It was a good opportunity for players to express themselves and a way to give something back to the fans,” Kuke said.

The Blak Blad player added: “We gave our all until the last minute. We had our chances to breach Cheetahs’ defence but they equally came prepared so congratulations to them. We had prepared well to correct our mistakes from the last match but it was not to be.”