Olympics chasing Lionesses join Shujaa in Miramas training camp

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – The national women’s rugby sevens team, the Kenya Lionesses, have joined their male counterparts in Miramas, France, for a two week training camp to prepare for their final onslaught at Olympic qualification.

The Lionesses are set to play in the Olympic Repechage qualification tournament in Monaco next month, and will use the next two weeks in Miramas to build up.

The ladies missed out on qualification at the Africa Championships and will try their luck in the global event and have been drawn in Pool A with Argentina, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa.

The team will train in Miramas for two weeks before coming back to Nairobi for a week and flying back to Miramas to train for one more week before heading to Monaco on 21-23 June 2024.

Lionesses, Shujaa play training matches

During their training period in Miramas, both Shujaa and the Lionesses will engage in test matches with various French rugby teams. These matches are designed to maintain their competitive momentum and acclimatized conditions like those of the upcoming competitions.

“We are delighted to be in camp here in Miramas, as opposed to going back home and then returning later for the challenger series. This setup allows us to stay focused and train in conditions akin to those we will face in the competitions,” said Co-Captain Tony Omondi.

Shujaa will be playing in the final of the Challenger Series in Madrid, whose winner will earn core status in next season’s world series.

Shujaa were relegated last season, and are looking for a quick return up.