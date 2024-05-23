Bayern in advanced talks with Burnley over Kompany - Capital Sports
Football

Bayern in advanced talks with Burnley over Kompany

Published

MUNICH, Germany, May 23 – Bayern Munich are in advanced talks with Burnley over the shock appointment of Vincent Kompany as their new coach.

The Bundesliga side believe Kompany wants to join them and the two clubs are aiming to agree on a compensation fee.

It is believed Kompany, 38, would take his Clarets backroom staff with him to Munich, including former Wales international Craig Bellamy.

Bayern have struggled to find a replacement for Thomas Tuchel, whose exit was confirmed last week after initially being announced in February.

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, Germany chief Julian Nagelsmann and current Austria coach Ralf Rangnick have all turned down the job.

Talks about persuading Tuchel to stay on failed to reach a positive conclusion, leaving Bayern with a problem.

Kompany has built a decent reputation in his time at Anderlecht and Burnley, although the Clarets’ relegation following lofty pre-season expectations has not reflected well on the Belgian.

He speaks German, having played in the Bundesliga for Hamburg.

Kompany signed a five-year contract extension at Burnley in 2023 but refused to answer questions about his future after Sunday’s home defeat by Nottingham Forest.

Kompany, a four-time Premier League winner as a player with Manchester City, became Burnley manager in June 2022 in his first managerial role in England, having previously been in charge of Anderlecht.

Burnley minority shareholder and former NFL player JJ Watt posted a cryptic message on X on Wednesday night, saying: “People often ask if European football ownership helps fill the adrenaline void from playing…

“There are definitely days.”

