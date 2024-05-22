It’s been an honor: McKinstry says his Gor goodbyes as Gambia job beckons

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22 – Departing head coach Jonathan McKinstry says it has been a huge honor leading Gor Mahia over the last two seasons, as he bids goodbye to the club to take over a new job as Gambia’s head coach.

Gambia have already announced the hiring of the Irishman, and he is expected to take charge of their two World Cup qualifiers next month.

The Scorpions are in the same group as Kenya for the qualifiers, but before a return to the country, McKinstry will lead the team to matches against Seychelles at home and away to Gabon.

Gambia are currently winless in the group with defeats to Burundi and African champions Ivory Coast.

McKinstry had asked Gambia to allow him confirm Gor Mahia’s title number 21 before departing.

Having done so over the weekend with a healthy 3-0 thrashing of Muhoroni Youth, will leave the country to start his new sojourn before returning after the international break, where he will be part of K’Ogalo’s title party on the last day of the season.

Huge honor coaching Gor

Gor Mahia head coach Jonathan McKinstry. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“It’s been a huge honor. Gor is one of the most storied clubs in Africa; the link with the community and history of the club is what really attracted me to come here. The roots of the club are grown deep in the community. When the team wins or loses, it is not just about supporters but goes deep into their families as well,” the tactician said, speaking to the club’s official social media channels.

McKinstry arrived at the club when they had been struggling to stay afloat, with Tusker having won back to back titles.

He however ensured they regained their forte, clinching the crown by a single point last season, and has now won his second in a row with an 11-point gap, three games before the end of the season.

The tactician, who has previously coached the national teams of Sierra Leone, Rwanda and Uganda, said he had a deep desire to join Gor.

According to the coach, this was planted when he was still coach of Rwanda, and came to watch the Mashemeji Derby in Nairobi as he scouted his national team stars; Jack Tuyisenge and Abouba Sibomana.

Waited for opportunity

Jinathan McKinstry being unveiled by Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier. PHOTO/Gor Mahia FC/ Twitter

“I came off the game at Kasarani thinking that if there was ever an opportunity to coach this team, I would run to it. The big crowd attendance, the atmosphere… it was as if that green jersey was almost beckoning me,” the tactician disclosed.

He adds; “When I became aware of the opportunity to coach Gor, I started doing research about the club, speaking to people about it and by the way, many people told me not to take the job as it would be a big risk for my profile but I still did and have no regrets.”

McKinstry says the pressure of coaching Gor has made him and his team a better man, and believes he impacted positively on the players with his methods.

“They are like family to me; like my little brothers or my little nephews and I always wanted to see them become better. Some may have not liked it, but I definitely wanted the best for them,” the coach noted.

Gor Mahia will now be on the market for a coach with former AFC Leopards tactician Patrick Aussems being a leading candidate.