Olunga, Odada doubtful for World Cup qualifiers as Firat names squad

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga and midfielder Richard Odada are doubtful for next month’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers against African champions Ivory Coast and Burundi, after head coach Engin Firat omitted them from a preliminary squad he named on Monday afternoon.

Olunga has been key for Kenya in the last few matches and was the top scorer during the Invitational Tournament in Malawi in the last FIFA window where he scored five goals in two matches.

In his absence, Firat has recalled former AFC Leopards and Kenya Police Fc striker Elvis Rupia, who has been starring in Tanzania with Ihefu FC. Olunga played the full game over the weekend for his club AL Duhail in Qatar, during their Emir Cup semi-final loss to Al Sadd.

Midfielder Duke Abuya, who is Rupia’s teammate at Ihefu has also been recalled, ostensibly to fill in the potential void left by Odada.

Joseph Okumu out injured

Also, defender Joseph ‘Crouch’ Okumu, who plies his trade in France with Stade Reims, will be a huge miss for the team. The lanky stopper has been out with a troubling injury and has missed the club’s last five games.

Defender Eric ‘Marcelo’ Ouma is also missing due to injury, having not featured for his Polish club in their last match, and was substituted in the first half previously.

Right back Daniel Anyembe is also conspicuously missing from the preliminary squad named by the coach.

Meanwhile Firat has given a call up to three players of Kenyan origin who are playing in Europe. He has called in defender Tobias Knost who plays for SV Verl in Germany, midfielder Bruce Kamau who plays in Australia and Adam Wilson, who plays for Bradford City in England.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

At the same time, the tactician has recalled defender Abud Omar and midfielder Eric Johannah who were kicked out of camp before the Malawi tournament due to indiscipline.

The return of Omar means there’s no place for AFC Leopards’ Vincent Mahiga, who was a revelation during the tournament in Malawi.

At the same time, Kenya Police FC defender Brian Okoth who has been in good form for the law enforcers since making his move, has been given a debut call up.

His teammate, Patrick Matasi, whose errors have seen Police lose back to back matches has also been called up and will compete for the starting role with Bandari’s Bryne Omondi, Murang’a Seal’s Boniphas Munyasa and Zesco United’s Ian Otieno.

Gor Mahia’s Austine Odhiambo, who was not called up during the last window due to what the coach termed as discipline reasons, has also been called up.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Patrick Matasi (Kenya Police), Byrne Odhiambo (Bandari), Boniphas Munyasa (Muranga Seal), Ian Otieno (Zesco, Zambia)

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Estrela, Portugal), Alphonse Omija (Dhofar-Oman), Amos Nondi (Ararat, Armenia), Brian Okoth (Kenya Police), Abud Omar (Kenya Police), Tobias Knost (SV Verl, Germany)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Midfielders

John Ochieng (Zanaco, Zambia), Eric Johanna (UTA, Romania), Adam Wilson (Bradford City, England), Anthony Akumu (Unattached), Kenneth Muguna (Kenya Police), Kaycie Odhiambo (AFC Leopards), Chrispine Erambo (Tusker), Rooney Onyango (Gor Mahia), Ayub Timbe (Sabail, Azeberijan), Duke Abuya (Singida, Tanzania), Bruce Kamau (Perth Glory, Australia)

Forwards

John Avire (El Sekka El Hadid SC, Egypt), Austine Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Benson Omala (Gor Mahia), Elvis Rupia (Singida, Tanzania)