Youngsters Neel, Amaan, Cheche in upbeat mood after WKMC Autocross 4 wins

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Victorious youngsters Neel Gohil and Amaan Ganatra believe they are gaining the much-needed experience behind the wheel as they make baby steps towards the future.

The duo was in a class of their own in the fourth round of the Shell WKMC Kenya National Autocross Championship this weekend at Kasarani’s SSS Racetrack, beating experienced rally drivers and reaffirming their status as future motorsport stars.

Amaan Ganatra, 15, racked up an emphatic double victory in 2WD Non-Turbo Car and 4WD Turbo classes driving a RunX and an Evolution 9 respectively.

In the Two Wheel Drive Non-Turbo Car Class, Amaan beat Ian Duncan (Ford Capri Classic) and Jose Sardinha to the podium.

In the Four-Wheel Drive Turbo Class, Amaan beat reigning African rally junior champion Hamza Anwar to second while former 2WD Rally Champion Eric Bengi settled for third. Hamza nevertheless set the FTD in the third heat which he timed 02.11.260.

Cheche Ababu, son of Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, emerged victorious in the Junior Two Wheel Drive Non-Turbo Class beating Gitau Munene and Muaaz Adil to the podium.

Neel, on the other hand, won the Open Class at the wheel of a Subaru which he’s hoping to upgrade to make it a lot more competitive and fun to drive.

Amaan said: “In the 2WD non-turbo class, I came in first with no problems. It was an amazing day out in the car. In the 4WD turbo class, it was a very close battle between me and Hamza Anwar, with him getting the FTD, and I won in the class.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Neel achieved the weekend feat with the Fastest Time of the Day (FTD) in heat two which he cleared in a time of 2.12.180minutes to close the day with a cumulative total of 6.44.19.

Neel on his part commented: “It was a great day and super excited that we were on pace this time round. I am now getting a true feel for the Subaru and of course some seat time will help me improve. In the coming weeks we are making some changes to the Subaru which will help us set better times in future. I take this opportunity to thank Shell for not only sponsoring me but also today’s event. This win is dedicated to the amazing team at Vivo energies.” Amaan Ganatra in action at Kasarani SSS Racetrack

Shajad Khan came second in the Open Class ahead of Clement Marini (3rd), Murage Waigwa (4th), Ishmail Azeli (5th), Safina Khan (6th) while Kadivane returned 13th overall.

Shabaz Anwar, son of the legendary Azar Anwar, beat former champion Wayne Fernandes in Quad Bike Class.

Kadivane said: “Not the best of days, I experienced a driveshaft issue at the same spot during all heats. All in all. I am looking forward to the next race.”

The fourth round of the Kenya National Autocross Championship was organized in Nairobi by Eldoret based Western Kenya Motor Club (WKMC) and sponsored by Shell, Going Outdoor and JCB Ganatra.