Twang’ suit? – Gor Mahia on the brink of 21st FKF PL title

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Gor Mahia are on the brink of a record-extending 21st FKF Premier League title, as they host Muhoroni Youth FC at the St Sebastian Park in Murang’a on Sunday evening, where just a simple win will be enough to guarantee them the crown.

K’Ogalo lead the standings with 64 points, eight ahead of second placed Tusker FC and victory will sail them to an 11-point gap, an unassailable lead with only three rounds of matches left.

Gor have had an imperious season, losing only twice this campaign and are keen to wrap it up against a side that that they have lost to only once in the last 12 meetings.

Gor has won seven of their last nine meetings against Muhoroni and earlier this season, saw them off 2-0 in Kisumu.

Head coach Jonathan McKinstry, who will be preparing to say goodbye to the club as he moves to Gambia to take over as the national team head coach, has asked fans to turn up in large numbers in Murang’a to cheer them on as they clinch the title.

He admits though that it will not be an easy duel and has asked his players to keep their heads cool and not let the massiveness of the occasion cloud their judgement heading into duty.

Muhoroni hoping for relegation reprieve

While the match offers title importance for K’Ogalo, it will be massively important for Muhoroni who are in a battle to retain their Premier League status.

The boys from Got Alila are second from bottom in the standings on 28 points, one below Shabana, and a win will be crucial to hoist them off the root of the standings.

A defeat will be detrimental as with three matches to go, they will be in must win positions.

Meanwhile in other matches set for Sunday, other strugglers Sofapaka will be away to Bandari FC in Ukunda. Sofapaka are 15th in the standings and two points away from Shabana. A win against the dockers will be crucial in their desire for safety.

They come up against a Bandari side that has been misfiring of late, and with four draws in their last five matches, Batoto ba Mungu will be licking their fingers at the possibility of taking a stab at a win.

At the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, resurgent AFC Leopards will be up against Bidco United, with an aim of pushing into the top three. Leopards are currently fourth with 47 points, and victory takes them into the fifties, four points behind Police FC.

Ingwe have enjoyed a stellar second half of the season and head coach Thomas Trucha is keen to continue their push for the top and clinch a fourth win in five matches.