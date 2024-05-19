SEALED: Gor Mahia are 2023-24 FKF Premier League champions

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Gor Mahia have secured their record-extending 21st FKF Premier League title after thrashing relegation battling Muhoroni Youth 3-0 at the St Sebastian Park in Murang’a on Sunday.

The victory for K’Ogalo takes them to 67 points, opening an unassailable 11-point lead over second placed Tusker FC with three games to play.

Benson Omalla’s opening goal which moves him closer to the golden boot and two more from Boniface Omondi and Austin Odhiambo saw Gor secure the comfortable win to ease pressure on their shoulders heading to the tail end of the season.

Kevin ‘Saha’ Omondi, already assured of the Golden Glove, picked his 19th clean sheet of the season.

