SEALED: Gor Mahia are 2023-24 FKF Premier League champions - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gor
Gor
Gor Mahia players sing the club Anthem with after after Tusker win. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Football

SEALED: Gor Mahia are 2023-24 FKF Premier League champions

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Gor Mahia have secured their record-extending 21st FKF Premier League title after thrashing relegation battling Muhoroni Youth 3-0 at the St Sebastian Park in Murang’a on Sunday.

The victory for K’Ogalo takes them to 67 points, opening an unassailable 11-point lead over second placed Tusker FC with three games to play.

Benson Omalla’s opening goal which moves him closer to the golden boot and two more from Boniface Omondi and Austin Odhiambo saw Gor secure the comfortable win to ease pressure on their shoulders heading to the tail end of the season.

Kevin ‘Saha’ Omondi, already assured of the Golden Glove, picked his 19th clean sheet of the season.

-More to follow

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved