Man United in better place than last year - Ten Hag - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ten Hag
Ten Hag
Eric Ten Hag speaking at Old Trafford

English Premiership

Man United in better place than last year – Ten Hag

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, May 19 – Manchester United are in a stronger position than they were 12 months ago, says manager Erik ten Hag – even though they could be swapping a third-place finish for eighth.

Unless United can better Newcastle’s result at Brentford when they head to Brighton for their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday, they will end up in their worst league position since 1989-90.

Defeat would also give them their worst points tally since that season.

Compared to last season’s qualification for the Champions League, it feels like significant regression, even though United could end the campaign with a flourish by beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final on 25 May.

However, Ten Hag feels a few pivotal decisions have contributed to the overall outcome, in addition to a horrendous run of injuries.

So, given he expects many key men to be fit next season and has a squad benefitting from the development of youngsters Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund, Ten Hag feels United are better placed than this time last year.

“When you look at the results, you would say no,” he said. “But we know the reasons behind that, so I would say yes.

“We have more high-quality players in the squad so, from that perspective, we are in a better position.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The emergence of Mainoo to become a senior England international has been a significant plus, while Garnacho has been one of United’s most dangerous attacking players.

Hojlund will have the benefit of a first season in the league following his £72m move from Serie A outfit Atalanta and Amad Diallo has emerged over the past few weeks as another welcome attacking addition.

If United do beat Newcastle, they will seal a place in next season’s Europa Conference League play-offs, although they will go into the Europa League if they beat City at Wembley.

“Manchester United is a very attractive club for any player,” said Ten Hag.

“We have developed some young players with very high potential who can add to the quality levels in our squad.

“With the established experienced players, it can make a very good mix. It can be a strong squad that can compete at the highest levels.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved