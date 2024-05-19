Lionesses storm Challenger Series semis, Shujaa fall to last-gasp Germany try - Capital Sports
Sinaida Nyachio from Kenya at Day 1 at World Rugby HSBC Challenger Series women's event in Krakow on 18 May 2024. Photo: Martin Seras Lima for World Rugby

Rugby

Lionesses storm Challenger Series semis, Shujaa fall to last-gasp Germany try

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – The national women’s rugby 7s team outclassed Argentina 22-5 to qualify for the semis of the third leg of the Challenger Series in Krakow, Poland on Sunday morning.

In a trailblazing first half, co-captain Judith Auma opened the floodgates for the Lionesses with the first try in the 4th minute.

Stella Wafula gore through the Jaguars backline to make it 10-0 a minute later as the Argentines struggled to cope with the Lionesses’ physicality.

Sinaida Nyachio, who had not had much luck with the conversions, got it right this time to make it 17-0.

Phoebe Otieno then scored the third at the stroke of halftime before Sharon Auma’s run down the left flank culminated in the fourth try.

The Argentines’ consolation came in the 12th minute courtesy of Brisa Trigo.

Unlucky Shujaa

Over in Munich, the national men’s team, Shujaa, lost 17-19 to Germany in the quarters at Dantestadion, Munich.

Makonnen Amekuedi gave Germany the lead in the first minute before Patrick Odongo’s lung bursting run from Kenya’s 22 resulted in the equaliser for Shujaa.

A sumptuous offload by co-captain Vincent Onyala at the edge of the left wing found Nygel Amaitsa who touched down to give Kenya the lead.

Kevin Wekesa was then banished to the sin bin for unsavoury play but this was cancelled out by the dismissal of Germany’s Ben Ellermann, a minute later.

For all the momentum swinging in Shujaa’s favour, it was the hosts who had the last laugh in the second half as Amekuedi scored his second try of the morning.

Shujaa started the second half on a fiery note and were rewarded when John Okoth pierced through the German 22 to put the odd-shaped ball on the white chalk.

Brian Tanga, who had missed all his conversions thus far, duly converted to cement Kenya’s lead.

However, the Germans — looking to enhance their chances of making next month’s playoffs in Madrid — upped the ante in the dying embers of the game.

A moment of brilliance with 50 seconds left on the clock brought them level as Jakob Dipper zig-zagged through the Kenyan defence to touch down on the try line.

Felix Hufnagel successfully converted to confirm the hosts victory.

