Gor Mahia’s Kevin ‘Saha’ Omondi wins FKF PL Golden Glove

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Gor Mahia shot stopper Kevin ‘Saha’ Omondi has officially won the FKF Premier League golden glove after his closest challengers, John Njau and Patrick Matasi conceded in Saturday’s matches.

Omondi, has kept 18 clean sheets for Gor Mahia while Posta Rangers’ Njau, who is second, has 14 and with three matches to go for the latter, cannot catch up with the K’Ogalo man. Matasi has 13 so far this season.

Omondi has played all of Gor Mahia’s matches this season, bar two, where he missed on suspension after picking up a red card.

He became Gor Mahia’s number one custodian at the start of the season after Gad Mathews fell off the pecking order due to an early season transfer whirlwind that almost saw him move to Bandari FC.

Consequently, head coach Jonathan McKinstry placed trust on former Sony Sugar man Omondi, who has repaid his faith with imperious performances between the sticks, to clinch his first ever golden glove.

Matasi has had two error strewn games, scoring in his own net in the 1-0 defeat to AFC Leopards in midweek and on Saturday was at fault for Tusker’s lone goal, coming off his line and failing to claim the ball.

He is third second in the clean-sheets tally, while Tusker’s Brian Bwire has moved to fourth with 12.

Meanwhile, Kariobangi Sharks striker John Mark Makwatta is giving Benson Omalla a chase for his money in the golden boot hunt. Makwatta, who joined Sharks in mid-season scored twice as they beat Shabana FC 2-1 on Saturday.

The brace took his tally for the season to 13 goals in nine games, and is now only two goals shy of top scorer Omalla, with three matches to go for him and four for Omalla.