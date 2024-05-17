MONEY TALKS! – Cristiano Ronaldo tops highest-paid athlete list – Forbes - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

An Al-Nassr handout photo shows Cristiano Ronaldo preparing to put on his club shirt before being introduced to fans at the club's Mrsool Park stadium

Sports

MONEY TALKS! – Cristiano Ronaldo tops highest-paid athlete list – Forbes

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 17 – Cristiano Ronaldo has topped the Forbes list of highest-paid athletes for the fourth time in his career, with Jon Rahm moving up to second.

Ronaldo also headed the list last year following his move to Saudi Arabian football club Al Nassr.

Business magazine Forbes says, external the 39-year-old Portugal forward earned $260m (Approx Sh34bn) – up from $136m (Sh17.8bn) – over the past 12 months.

Ronaldo’s great rival Lionel Messi has fallen a place to third behind Rahm.

The Spanish golfer has jumped up to second on the back of his switch to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf tour and is reported to have earned $218m (Sh28.5bn).

Footballers Neymar and Karim Benzema have also entered the top 10 after moves to the Saudi Pro League.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (fifth) joins fellow basketball stars LeBron James (fourth) and Stephen Curry (ninth) on the list, while American football quarterback Lamar Jackson is in 10th spot.

According to Forbes, the world’s 10 highest-paid athletes collectively earned $1.38 bn (Approx Sh180bn) before taxes and agents’ fees over the past 12 months, which is the highest total ever.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

World’s top 10 highest paid athletes 2024

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo, football: $260m (Sh34bn)
  2. Jon Rahm, golf: $218m (Sh28.5bn)
  3. Lionel Messi, football: $135m (Sh17.6bn)
  4. LeBron James, basketball: $128.2m (Sh16.7bn)
  5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, basketball: $111m (Sh14.5bn)
  6. Kylian Mbappe, football: $110m (Sh14.4bn)
  7. Neymar, football: $108m (Sh14.1bn)
  8. Karim Benzema, football: $106m (Sh13.8bn)
  9. Stephen Curry, basketball: $102m (Sh13.3bn)
  10. Lamar Jackson, American football: $100.5m (Sh13.1bn)

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved