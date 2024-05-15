Scoring for fun: Champions Madrid hit Alaves for five

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MADRID, Spain, May 15 – Jude Bellingham scored his 19th La Liga goal as champions Real Madrid thrashed Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The England international opened the scoring in Madrid’s first game since securing the title when he guided Toni Kroos’ 10th-minute cross over Jesus Owono.

Bellingham’s goal left him one adrift of Girona striker Artem Dovbyk in the race for the golden boot with two league matches remaining.

Vinicius Jr doubled Real’s lead in the 27th minute with a close-range finish after a fine ball by Eduardo Camavinga.

Federico Valverde made it 3-0 on the stroke of half-time with a beautiful strike into the top corner, before the impressive Vinicius netted his second with a lovely effort of his own.

Belgian keeper Thibaut Courtois started ahead of Andriy Lunin and produced a number of great saves, leaving Real boss Carlo Ancelotti with a tough decision to make on who will be in goal against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final.

Turkish teenager Arda Guler rounded off the scoring in the 81st minute with a composed finish into the bottom corner.

Real are now just one game away from equalling their club record of 31 La Liga games unbeaten, set during the 1989-89 season.