McIlroy files for divorce in week of US PGA Championship

FLORIDA, United States, May 15 – Rory McIlroy has filed for divorce from his wife Erica in the week of the US PGA Championship in Kentucky.

Court records show the Northern Irishman submitted a “petition for dissolution of marriage” in Palm Beach County in Florida on Monday.

They married in 2017 and have one child together, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, who was born in 2020.

A spokesperson for the golfer confirmed the news and “stressed Rory’s desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible”.

The pair met in 2012 when Erica was working for the PGA of America at the Ryder Cup and McIlroy credited her with helping him get a police escort to the course after misreading his tee time for the Sunday singles.

McIlroy made it to the course with just minutes to spare and went on to beat Keegan Bradley as Europe pulled off the ‘Miracle at Medinah’ by recovering from 10-6 behind to retain the trophy.

McIlroy, 35, filed for divorce the day after winning the Wells Fargo Championship for the fourth time at Quail Hollow.

The world number two is scheduled to speak to the media at 18:00 BST on Wednesday at Valhalla as he prepares for the second men’s major of the year, which starts on Thursday.

He won his fourth and last major to date at the Louisville course in 2014.