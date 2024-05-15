Haaland double sinks Spurs and puts Manchester City on brink of EPL title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15 – Manchester City moved within one win of a historic fourth successive Premier League title with victory at Tottenham.

Erling Haaland’s second-half double settled a tight encounter in which Spurs’ hopes of a top-four finish ended, and sent Aston Villa into the Champions League for the first time next season.

Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions will lift the trophy again if they beat West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on Sunday (16:00 BST).

Spurs performed with great credit, despite knowing bitter rivals Arsenal would be the beneficiaries of a good result, and it took a superb display from City’s deputy goalkeeper Stefan Ortega to keep them at bay after he replaced Ederson, who took a heavy knock in a collision with Cristian Romero.

Haaland broke the deadlock when he tapped in Kevin de Bruyne’s cross six minutes after the break, Ortega’s heroics then keeping City in front as he saved twice from Dejan Kulusevski before denying Son Heung-min when he was clean through.

City then broke clear in stoppage time to put themselves on the brink of glory, Haaland scoring his 38th goal of the season from the penalty spot after Jeremy Doku was fouled by Pedro Porro.

It sets the stage for Sunday’s season finale, with City now two points ahead of Arsenal and on a seemingly unstoppable surge to become the first club to win the Premier League four consecutive times.

Manchester City almost relied on the muscle memory that has made them consistent champions to come through a scrappy performance to set up what looks like another Premier League title.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Guardiola’s side were nowhere near their best but click on to automatic pilot when the pressure peaks to get the job done and leave Arsenal, the side in closest pursuit, facing bitter disappointment.

Inevitably it was Haaland and De Bruyne who provided the smooth link to break the deadlock, the striker being left with the simplest of chances.

It was then that deputy keeper Ortega demonstrated his quality once more, particularly with a crucial save from Son who raced clear in the position he relishes.

Ortega made a stop of such significance that Guardiola threw himself on the turf in sheer relief.

Haaland’s penalty wrapped up the three points, leaving City’s supporters in joyous celebration at the final whistle, knowing their side are now in a position they have become so familiar with and one from which they rarely make mistakes.

Arsenal must hope West Ham can somehow produce a shock on Sunday, while the Gunners concentrate on beating Everton at Emirates Stadium.