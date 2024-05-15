Dominant Swiatek sails into Italian Open semi-finals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ROME, Italy, May 15 – World number one Iga Swiatek breezed into the semi-finals of the Italian Open with a straight-set victory over 18th seed Madison Keys.

The 22-year-old Pole, who took the title in Rome in 2021 and 2022, wrapped up the 6-1 6-3 win in 77 minutes.

It is the second time in 13 days that Swiatek has triumphed against Keys, beating the American by the same scoreline in the Madrid Open last four.

Swiatek is aiming to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2013 to win back-to-back singles titles in Madrid and Rome in the same season.

The four-time Grand Slam winner has yet to drop a set in the Italian capital before her French Open title defence later this month.

She will face third seed Coco Gauff, who won 7-6 (7-4) 6-1 against Australian Open runner-up Zheng Qinwen, China’s seventh seed.

It is the first time that Gauff, the reigning US Open champion, has defeated a top-10 opponent this season.

Medvedev title defence ended by Paul

In the men’s event, Daniil Medvedev’s title defence came to an end after he fell to a 6-1 6-4 defeat by American 14th seed Tommy Paul.

The Russian’s exit means world number five Alexander Zverev, who beat Portugal’s Nuno Borges 6-2 7-5 on Thursday, is the highest-ranked player left in the draw.

World number two Jannik Sinner and third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz withdrew because of injury before the event, while top seed Novak Djokovic was knocked out by Alejandro Tabilo in the second round.

Tabilo followed up his surprise win over the Serb by upsetting Russian 16th seed Karen Khachanov.

The Chilean, ranked 32nd in the world, won 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (12-10) to reach his first ATP Masters 1,000 quarter-final.

He will play China’s Zhang Zhizhen, who defeated Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

Meanwhile, Greek sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas needed just 61 minutes to thrash Australia’s Alex de Minaur 6-1 6-2.

Tsitsipas, a finalist in Rome in 2022, has lost just two of his 15 matches on clay this season.

The Monte Carlo champion and Barcelona Open finalist will face Chile’s Nicolas Jarry, who beat Frenchman Alexandre Muller 7-5 6-3.

American Taylor Fritz overcame Bulgarian eighth seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-2 6-7 (11-13) 6-1 after letting a match point slip during a 20-minute second-set tie-break.

Fritz, the 11th seed, will now take on Zverev, while Paul’s victory over Medvedev means he will face Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in the last eight.

Hurkacz fought back from a set down to beat Sebastian Baez of Argentina 5-7 7-6 (7-4) 6-4.