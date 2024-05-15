Action galore as volleyball league resumes in Nairobi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – For all the boardroom woes bedevilling the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF), the battle for glory returns to the court this weekend as the men and women’s league matches continue at the Kasarani, Nyayo and Ulinzi Complex.

Unbeaten General Service Unit (GSU) continue their mission of reclaiming their title when they face off with fellow law enforcers, Administration Police (AP), Kenya Forest Service (KFS), Western Prisons and Africa Club Championships bronze medalists, Kenya Prisons.

The warders will be buoyed by their excellent showing at last month’s continental showpiece in Cairo as they seek a second straight league title.

They have a date with Nairobi Prisons and Department of Defence (DoD) on Thursday before their encounter with the paramilitary side.

Continental semi-finalists Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) have two matches on the cards, against Western Prisons on Friday and Mt. Kenya Base Yetu on Sunday — both ties at Nyayo Stadium gymnasium.

Elsewhere, the women’s champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) will be keen to put the disappointing end to their continental campaign to the backburner when they face Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) at the Ulinzi Complex.

Their arch-rivals, Kenya Pipeline, are expected to steamroll over Postbank and Directorate Criminal Investigations (DCI) who they encounter on Thursday and Friday, respectively, at the same venue.

The Africa Club Championships bronze medalists beat KCB on foreign soil and will be keen on reclaiming the league title they lost to the bankers in the preceding season.