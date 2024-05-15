Action galore as volleyball league resumes in Nairobi - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Prisons’ Lorine Chebet rises up to block Kenya Pipeline’s spike during the 2018 Kenya Volleyball federation (KVF) national league play-offs at the Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium on December 3, 2018. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Volleyball

Action galore as volleyball league resumes in Nairobi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – For all the boardroom woes bedevilling the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF), the battle for glory returns to the court this weekend as the men and women’s league matches continue at the Kasarani, Nyayo and Ulinzi Complex.

Unbeaten General Service Unit (GSU) continue their mission of reclaiming their title when they face off with fellow law enforcers, Administration Police (AP), Kenya Forest Service (KFS), Western Prisons and Africa Club Championships bronze medalists, Kenya Prisons.

The warders will be buoyed by their excellent showing at last month’s continental showpiece in Cairo as they seek a second straight league title.

They have a date with Nairobi Prisons and Department of Defence (DoD) on Thursday before their encounter with the paramilitary side.

Continental semi-finalists Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) have two matches on the cards, against Western Prisons on Friday and Mt. Kenya Base Yetu on Sunday — both ties at Nyayo Stadium gymnasium.

Elsewhere, the women’s champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) will be keen to put the disappointing end to their continental campaign to the backburner when they face Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) at the Ulinzi Complex.

Their arch-rivals, Kenya Pipeline, are expected to steamroll over Postbank and Directorate Criminal Investigations (DCI) who they encounter on Thursday and Friday, respectively, at the same venue.

The Africa Club Championships bronze medalists beat KCB on foreign soil and will be keen on reclaiming the league title they lost to the bankers in the preceding season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved