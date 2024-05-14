Varane to leave Manchester United at end of season - Capital Sports
Raphael Varane joined Manchester United when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was manager

English Premiership

Varane to leave Manchester United at end of season

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14 – Manchester United defender Raphael Varane will leave the club when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old joined from Real Madrid in July 2021 for an initial fee of about £34m and has made 93 appearances.

The former France international helped United win the Carabao Cup in 2023 when manager Erik ten Hag’s side beat Newcastle United in the final.

“Everybody at United thanks Rapha for his service and wishes him well for the future,” said a United statement., external

Varane won three La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies in his time at Real Madrid before joining United under then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He won the World Cup with France in 2018 before retiring from international football in February 2023.

The centre-back has been out injured since a 4-3 defeat by Chelsea on 4 April and it remains to be seen if he will be fit for United’s final three games of the season.

They play Newcastle United at home on Wednesday before their final league game of the campaign away at Brighton on Sunday.

Ten Hag’s side, who are eighth in the Premier League, will then face Manchester City in the the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday, 25 May.

“Despite the fact we have had a difficult season, I am very positive for the future,” said Varane.

“The new owners are coming with a clear plan and a great strategy.

“I will see you at Old Trafford to say goodbye in the last home game this season. And it’s going to be a very emotional day for me, for sure.”

