Emirates to be Arsenal women’s main home next season

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14 – Arsenal women will use Emirates Stadium as their main home ground from the start of next season’s Women’s Super League.

The north London venue will stage eight WSL matches and three group games in the Women’s Champions League if Arsenal reach that stage.

Should Arsenal progress to the knockout stages of the European competition, those matches would also be played at the Emirates, the club announced on Tuesday.

The WSL team’s other matches, including domestic cup games, will be played at Meadow Park, which has been their longstanding home.

Arsenal recorded an average attendance of 52,029, which included two sell-outs and three WSL attendance records, across six women’s matches at the 60,704-capacity Emirates Stadium this season.

Arsenal sporting director Edu said: “There’s great passion for our women’s team right across our club.

“We are one club, with a vision to win major trophies across our men’s and women’s teams.

“This move supports this ambition and we can’t wait to continue this amazing journey with our supporters.”