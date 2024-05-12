Newly crowned champions real Madrid swat aside Granada

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MADRID, Spain, May 12 – Newly crowned Spanish champions Real Madrid cruised past Granada thanks to goals from Fran Garcia, Arda Guler and a double from Brahim Diaz.

After a first half of few chances, young full-back Garcia opened the scoring after 40 minutes, latching onto a low cross at the back post to slam home his first goal for the club.

Fellow youngster Guler doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time.

Garcia turned provider this time, cutting a cross back to the penalty spot for the Turkey international to steer into the bottom corner.

Four minutes into the second half Diaz added the third, intercepting a stray pass near the halfway line before before racing up field and firing in from the edge of the box.

He got his second just nine minutes later, slotting home a low finish after a sweeping passing move.

Despite a flurry of chances for both teams neither could add to the scoresheet in the remaining half hour.

Granada’s demotion to the second tier was confirmed with relegation rivals Mallorca securing a 1-0 home win over Las Palmas in the lunchtime kick-off.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The victory for Carlo Ancelotti’s side stretched their unbeaten league run to 29 matches, surpassing the previous club record in a single campaign of 28 matches set during the tenure of John Toshack in the 1989/90 season.