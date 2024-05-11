McKinstry asks Gor players not to celebrate too early, with title in sight

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – Despite being only three wins away from confirming their record extending 21st FKF Premier League title, Gor Mahia head coach Jonathan McKinstry has warned his players not to celebrate too early, with Police constantly flashing their lights behind them.

K’Ogalo lead the log with 60 points, nine ahead of second placed Police, but McKinstry believes the law enforcers can cause a surprise if his team relaxes.

“Police have been on a great run of form, probably the best since last Christmas. We got to make sure we keep our foot on the accelerator and pick those points. If we start thinking of celebrating early, then soon they will be on our tails,” the coach said.

Police have not lost a single game since Salim Babu took over from the controversial Zdravko Logarusic at the turn of the new year, and McKinstry wants his side not to let them close.

K’Ogalo face off with relegation fighting Shabana this weekend, and they hope for another harvest of three points to move closer to the crown.

Gor expect tough game against Shabana

Gor Mahia FC players during a training session. PHOTO/Gor Mahia FC/X

The tactician expects a tough game out in Kisumu, but reckons his side has the experience to navigate the tricky assignment against a side coached by one of their former captains and coach, Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo.

“Sammy (Omollo) knows K’Ogalo well. He is a legend of the club and has also coached here and he personally understands the psychology of this team. He will also have a personal motivation, not just to help his team, but also make a mark against his former club,” McKinstry says.

He adds; “We expect a tough game because Shabana have really picked some form in the last few weeks and are trying to lift off relegation and will be well motivated to play against us.”

Gor won the first leg 1-0 in Homabay, and will look to complete a double over the Premier League newcomers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Defender Onyango returns for Gor

Gor Mahia FC players Geoffrey Onyango and Sylvester Owino during a training session. PHOTO/Gor Mahia FC/X

They will be boosted with the return of Geoffrey Onyango who missed last weekend’s victory away to Murang’a Seal on suspension, but Joshua Onyango (five yellow cards) and keeper Kevin Omondi (red card) will be suspended for this game.

Shabana come into this game on the back of three wins and a draw in their last four matches, beating relegation fellows Muhoroni Youth and Sofapaka and drawing with Kakamega Homeboyz.

The results have seen them move off the red zone for the first time this season and they are 15th, sitting above 16th placed Sofapaka on goal difference.

A win against Gor will be massive, as it raises them above the 30 point mark, which will be a massive step towards surviving relegation.